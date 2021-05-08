Columns In my imagination, I move the interior walls of our apartment – but none of my ideas change the trend that currently prevails in housing construction.

Small is beautiful! At least if you look at the family homes under construction. Four rooms and a kitchen will accommodate next year 69 square meters. The record will hardly be last.

At our house is a family of people one more than the rooms in our apartment building completed in 2014.

Fits well. But children grow up, so quite often my thoughts wander inside our walls. Pretty common hobby by the way, I noticed.

The ideas I came up with would already make for a half-day seminar:

I have moved the bedroom wall towards the living room and shared it on the bookshelf. The bookshelf should be quite thin.

From the very fashionable glass walls, I have built a sleeping area in the living room.

I am, with jokes, suggested that a glazed balcony could perhaps be insulated.

I disassembled the fixed cabinets, covered the doorway, and opened two more. Did I already say very thin bookshelf?

I have built a warehouse for the sauna.

Implemented there is one idea so far. A children’s loft bed made by a carpenter. I can recommend it, it is beautiful and functional – under it this writing is also created.

Some of the other ideas mentioned may be workable, I don’t know. All that is certain is that none of the ideas will add more squares to our 88-square-foot square.

Can I hear someone say: Change, yes there are enough living quarters in Finland.

Against: 1) Not changed, life is in this area. 2) Otherwise not enough.

At least in new apartment buildings. Friends have a three-room apartment with as many square feet as we have next to it – four years in an older house than ours. Next year, a house will be completed near this, with the largest apartments being 4h + k. Floor area 69 m2.

Record result! Minus nineteen square feet in eight years.

In principle I admire and envy small homes where each item has its own place – where the item is also placed after use.

We don’t have that. But even if it were, I would still like more space.

And I don’t think I get a thread of conversation that I read after one newspaper article that glorified power squares. Many recalled their childhood in the duo. Lack of privacy. Longing for your own peace.

Well, before was before.

Not only that, for example, one-bedroom apartments built in the 1930s easily have almost 60 square feet of room space.

I’m terribly afraid it won’t be long before I come across a home sale ad selling four rooms and kitchens of that size.

The author is the cultural editor of HS.