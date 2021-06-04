Columns In many West African countries, it is more likely to meet an illiterate than a literate adult

In many West African countries, it is more likely to meet an illiterate than a literate adult.

Flight approached Monrovia, the capital of Liberia. The flight attendant distributed the entry forms.

I dug a backpack pen and started filling out the form. My roommate waited for me to be ready. Then he pointed to his own note.

We hadn’t just talked during the long flight. Because of the coronavirus, the faces of both were covered behind masks. Along the way, each had delved into their own affairs. I read, he watch videos on his smartphone.

I had noticed that my sidemate was a tall young African man. He was personally dressed in a long red-black felt jacket. He was wearing jeans and boots. For his appearance, he would have fit into a hipster cafe.

I thought now he wanted to borrow a pen. I handed mine.

He shook his head and pushed his form to me. I was stupid. Then I realized.

“You can’t read?” pusher.

He nodded.

Of course should not have been surprised. West African Liberia is the fifth poorest country in the world. Two civil wars plunged it into chaos.

Liberians over 15 years old more than half is illiterate. Nearly 40 percent of men cannot read, more than 65 percent of women.

In neighboring countries, the situation is about the same. It is in that area that the majority of the 11 countries where more than half of adults cannot read fall.

It was more likely that the illiterate sat next to me than the literate Liberian.

The man gave him a new rough passport so I could fill out his paper. I noticed that he had been born during the first war. The second started when he came of school age.

Sons of his age had been forced into child soldiers: to carry weapons and ammunition, to loot villages, to kill.

My guestmate didn’t look talkative, and I didn’t start asking questions. He was returning home from New York.

I am pondered my roommates often.

There are nearly 800 million illiterates in the world. Half a billion of them are women.

Yet literacy is a very central part of modern people, equality, development and democracy.

What is it like to be human when you can’t read? Does it feel like looking at an Arabic or Burmese newspaper?

It’s not like that. After all, almost everything on the Internet can be translated by Google.

Illiteracy is such that someone has changed the language of the phone to Korean or Hindi and it is never taken away.

Only the videos make it clear.

The author is the editor of the HS Monthly Supplement.