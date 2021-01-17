Columns In literature, the countryside is a place of past decades

Current rural life is difficult to find in Finnish literature.

Wonderful, refreshing countryside. The out-of-urban area has been a popular topic of discussion from many angles over the past year, largely due to a pandemic that limits ordinary urban life.

Even before the pandemic, in December 2019, the Rural Future reported that almost 850,000 Finns were considering moving to the country in earnest, and as covid-19 disease tightened, the number of people willing to move has risen sharply.

In late December, Yle launched the series Finland is ruralwith public figures Mikko from Alatalo The spice girls reflect on the nature of the countryside and the countryside. The Maalaisjärki channel, which presents the life of a dairy farm in South Ostrobothnia on Youtube, has already broken the limit of three million views.

Of course, it is also possible that the countryside is dying, or that the city and the outlying areas are increasingly facing each other. That is enough to talk about.

In novels however, mostly remain in cities, preferably in the metropolitan area. Helsinki is an absolute favorite, especially in the production of young first-time writers, also in this spring’s books.

There are exceptions, of course. I will take my example from last year, when Kari Hotakainen turned the countryside into a recreation area in satirical In his story. In the novel, the countryside is not inhabited, but the townspeople go there on adventure trips to enjoy electric-free cottages.

The country is visited by: Terhi Kokkonen In the borderland a couple from Töölö go to Lapland for a holiday. Jarkko Volasen In shadow people Juha returns to the summer resort of his childhood, to renovate the villa for sale.

The most however, one sees the countryside in works dating back decades and centuries. Anni Kytömäki Margarita the country lives after the wars, as well Ann-Luise Bertellin In Heiman. Tommi Kinnusen Did not say he regretted In the novel, women travel from Narvik through the wilderness of Lapland in the spring of 1945. The Finnish reader, or at least the jury, thanks: all of the above were Finnish candidates, Kytömäki’s work the winner.

Current rural life is harder to find in Finnish literature. I’m not saying it wouldn’t exist at all, but that it shows little.

The descriptions of the past decades can address very topical issues such as deforestation and intolerance, but at the same time the countryside is set in a distance.

Fiction, like all art, reflects us and the world in which we live in ways that nothing else can. If the countryside is largely history in the novels, what does it tell us about our relationship with the countryside?