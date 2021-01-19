Columns In China, my sisters are being disciplined by harassing professors, sexist ads and deadly husbands

Women are now engaged in a multi-frontal struggle for equality, although the loudest are threatened with arrest.

I am proudly once again followed your struggle for equality.

You just burned your head in a Chinese some so smoky that the Purcotton company regrettably pulled out its “joke” ad. In the ad, a man follows a woman on a night street. The woman rubs her face with Purcotton makeup removal wipes. When a woman without makeup turns towards the runaway, this runs away.

A silly and very familiar message: if you bump into yourself, you can accuse yourself of rape.

We sisters have a lot in common, in Finland and China.

#Metoo change thinking in China too. The professor who harassed the students was fired when the harassed opened his mouth in a sommelier and gathered evidence from fellow fates. One woman took her esteemed boss to court for harassment and won, another spectacular #metoo trial is still pending.

However, Chinese sisters, you are in a tougher situation than we are, and not just because the authorities are dumbing down the loudest of you. For example, the so-called Feminist Quintet got into a cell for a month when it demanded an end to sexual harassment in its small demonstrations and more public restrooms for women. (The campaign was still effective: more and more women’s restrooms were being built in silence.)

Although in China women succeed in their studies and work, the thinking that emphasizes a man’s power is deeper than in Finland. How often in Beijing I have pondered with my Chinese girlfriends what it means that many Chinese men still want a girlfriend and wife to portray their husbands quieter and more stupid.

Although the patriarchate is annoying, you sisters of China are breaking borders vertically. Some gasped – mostly in astonished joy – as swimmer Fu Yuanhui spoke about his period at the 2016 Olympics. In China, menstruation was indeed taboo.

Especially warm greetings to you, singer Tan Weiwei! You recently released a song Xiao Juan, which tells you about recent cases of intimate partner violence. You sing about fists, gas and acid, and the bodies of women trapped in drains, suitcases, and freezers.

The song has been a small sensation. In China, beating wives is very common and the law banning intimate partner violence has only been in place for a few years. There is still a long way to go before even the police take domestic violence seriously.

Towards a common front, sisters!

The author is HS’s Asian correspondent.