Columns In Britain, the census also lists identities and sex desires

Britain conducts a large census once every ten years. In England, the main day is now Sunday. The survey also inquires about ethnic background and religion.

Initially, the questions relate to housing. What kind of house do you live in? How many bedrooms? Own or rented? How do you warm up?

After that, a much more personal section begins. What work do you do? How many hours a week? How would you describe your national identity? There is no suitable one from the ready list. I’m not British, I’m not Scottish, I’m not Welsh, I’m not Northern Irish. I choose “other”.

The poll does not give up: You selected “other”. How would you describe your national identity? Fortunately, you can find “Finnish” in the menu. And then we move on to ethnicity, religion, gender and sexuality.

In Britain a large census has been held since the early 19th century. The survey is conducted once every ten years. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the h-moment now comes on Sunday 21 March. Scotland is postponing its own due to a pandemic until next year.

The calculation is known as Census. It is Latin and, according to the dictionary, means “census,” “census,” and “death and taxation”.

The purpose of the survey is to give statisticians an overview of who really lives in the country. The information is used by local bodies that decide on services such as health, education and transport. If Census says that a lot of families with children live in a certain area, it makes more sense to invest in playgrounds and day care than in services for the elderly.

The survey sacredly asserts that the data will only be used for statistical purposes. Authorities reportedly do not have access to anyone’s personal information.

As a defendant truly hopes that security is in order. After the national identity, the ethnic background must be explained. Census anticipates the respondent wanting to know why such a question is asked: “Your answer will help you better understand your neighborhood and thus promote equality and fairness.”

For religion, you can choose non-religious, Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh or other.

The question of sexual orientation, on the other hand, is voluntary. Volunteering is also a question of whether one’s own gender identity (gender) is the same as the biological sex registered on the birth certificate (sex). It must have been stated in the past what the legal sex of the defendant is.

This in the premise is that the majority of the population answers questions online. If you do not want to or cannot, you will receive a paper form on request. The personal data of each resident of the same household is taken at the same time. But if you do not want to reveal your gender identity to other family members, for example, you can also send personal information separately.

Prior to the census, a door-to-door survey was conducted. A knocker can show up at the door again this year if left unanswered. Failure to do so may also result in a fine of £ 1,000 (€ 1,170).

Unlike many other European countries, Britain does not have a comprehensive population register. Information on the country’s inhabitants is scattered among different authorities: the tax authority, public health care and social authorities.

Does it even give Census 2021 poll a reliable picture of the country’s population, that’s another matter. The circumstances are exceptional due to the pandemic. A large part of the population works remotely. Adult children are not allowed to move from home. Next year, some of the data is already – hopefully – out of date.