Columns Impotent independence should be a leap into a functioning federation

Climate, economic growth, social justice and peace in Europe call for stronger joint decision-making.

Very rare a front-line politician is currently seeking to profile himself as a European statesman. Of course, the lack of vision can be my own illusion, the longing for the new Jacques Delors, the new Paavo Lipponen. But I know roughly what Emmanuel Macron’s vision of the EU is. The great EU line of Finnish political leaders is somewhat obscure to me.

Of course, the latest European policy report pleased me. After all, it is wonderful that we are so uncompromisingly on the side of good and beautiful, promoting environmental values ​​and social equality. This is what I once called for when we were living in a time when the political debate was filled with “pillars” and the rest of the EU jargon: that European policy should be a normal policy: it has all the contents that we are arguing about anyway.

We need a serious debate on EU structures and good old concepts, such as the principle of subsidiarity and competence. What steps are we prepared to take to deepen integration? What common problems require federal structures to resolve, stronger joint decision-making?

I am ready to leap in every possible series of steps towards a true federation. Climate, economic growth, social justice and peace need common solutions. I believe that the keys to solutions are to be found in the principle of freedom: the free movement of people, goods, services and capital.

The sovereignty of the nation-state has always been political science fiction, and the dream image of independence has been impotent, devoid of the ability to realize goals. We cannot achieve the good things we seek without joint decision-making with others.

Independency and sovereignty are, in fact, operational capacity. Only the EU has this capacity, and as a federation it would be better. A strong European federation could be an actor in the world that defends both liberal democracy and the solution of major problems in solidarity.

It gets annoyed when the EU debate is conducted like a little Trump: Finland first. Finland first is a serious threat to the Union’s ability to defend the values ​​and interests that are important to us. I have still not recovered from the trauma caused by Finland’s unsustainable defiance in dealing with the euro crisis.

I hope that Finland can be a constructive force as part of the mainstream of European politics and state what we want, not what we oppose.

Of course, it would help if everyone themselves had a slightly more detailed vision of European politics than the general positive or negative attitude towards the EU. The federal government would then, in the future, provide protection itself against the charming nationalism poisoned by the elections of each member state.

It is clear that the current spectrum of Member States requires a great deal of negotiation skills to identify those sensitivities that cannot be overcome by roller. It is hard to believe that the rule of law and indivisible human rights would flourish better in a Europe where there is no desire to move forward together.

The federal government has in many ways been transported since Finland’s accession to the EU. We have a common border and money. Although Finland is unfortunately not a member of NATO, we are still fully compatible and thus able to operate in the European security system as well. We are not a major obstacle to a common foreign policy, it is in the way of the self-esteem of many other countries.

If we want to build a better world, for example through a strategically important Asia dialogue, it must be managed through the EU. We are not an economic power like Germany, nor a military power like France. So let’s work with them.

