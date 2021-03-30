Columns If you want a good apartment, buy a used one

There is a big problem with buying new homes. If you want to make sure not to buy a wolf and a second, you should buy a new apartment more than ten years old. That is, when used.

The metropolitan area the big problem is that housing is expensive. Labor would be needed in the area, but in many sectors suffering from labor shortages, wages are paid that do not buy much housing. The various subsidies for housing in society will eventually be passed on to prices. The only sustainable way to lower prices is to build more and faster homes.

The story of Helsingin Sanomat (29.3.) tells you what it can practically mean. There is a rush in construction, the work culture is indifferent, there are problems with the skills of the workforce from abroad in particular, and the responsibility for quality disappears when contracts are chained. Site supervision is reckless, virtually non-existent, or tied to the developer. The master builder training leading to the practical management of the site had been suspended for years, which still causes a shortage of experts, even though the training has been restarted.

There are a lot of construction flaws in the new houses. Some of the mistakes are made intentionally to save time or save money. On the other hand, there is work organized as bad as in the military: professionals are in a hurry to wait for the next rush.

Made to the Government statement said the basic problem with construction is that the fragmented process of construction and its scheduling cannot be managed.

Housing are the most expensive purchases for Finns, but at the same time purchases whose quality is hardly known. This is especially true for new homes. The buyer of a housing stock usually does not have the ability to detect hidden errors.

“The construction business is taking advantage of the lack of consumer protection in inter-company operations,” one interviewee said.

An increasing proportion of new apartment buildings are being rented out. When the person who suffers from mistakes in their daily lives is a tenant, consumer protection seems to become a distant threat to construction companies.

In the construction industry work productivity is not good and hardly grows. The companies’ EBITDA is not strange. The most recent, for 2019 statistics according to construction operating profit fell. The pressure on cost-saving solutions is strong. On top of all that, the metropolitan area always has a housing boom. Everything is traded. The prices are rising.

There is a big problem with buying new homes. If you want to make sure not to buy a wolf and a second, you should buy a new apartment more than ten years old. That is, when used. Used ones are no longer made.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.