Columns If technology constantly causes inconvenience, it’s not worth raging to the helper

Technology, which is evolving more and more rapidly, is becoming more and more complex. At the same time, skills are aging faster.

Doctors and the dilemma of lawyers from acquaintances seeking informal advice is a well-known phenomenon. At the family party salad bowl, it is convenient to introduce a disturbing pimple, whether the place is suitable or not.

IT support staff can also be added to the same list of helper professions. Once revealed to understand the technique, one can often get help with puzzles.

Based on my own experience, helping is, of course, most often rewarding. There is a downside to this: at worst, informal micro-support staff in the workplace are left without their own work to help others. Especially if official IT support is weak.

Not yet no wonder help with technology is needed.

The world is full of raging technology, buggy programs, and lousy interfaces. It is expensive to make easy-to-use equipment, so it saves money.

Remote controls in particular are lousy across the board. There are about ten different types of televisions in a newsagent, and each has a different way of making a computer appear on a screen. Quite many times at the beginning of the meeting, there has been a remote control message in which the stick moves from hand to hand.

In the opinion column pseudonym In the summer, the wife warned of the anger of a nearby techie (HS 1.6.). “These people are recognized by the fact that they are hiding how deep, for example, the new Windows 10 operating system is. At home, they not only hoe this, they shout it out loud. Often.”

The same reminder applies to all other applicants. While the technology is frustrating, the helper probably hasn’t been making it.

Faster and faster renewable technology is becoming more and more complex. Netflix, which is mirrored to a TV via a mobile phone on a Chromecast, is a more complex tuning than a CRT with two channels.

Your own skills need to be updated more often to be able to do even the same as before.

If technology is constantly causing problems, you should also consider looking in the mirror. To some extent, in a digital society, a person may be required to learn. Somewhere, those experts have also acquired their knowledge.

Watching help videos, finding solutions online, or reading the manual could solve many problems. And the secret trick of computer support personnel solves most of the problems: restart the device.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.