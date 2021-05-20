In football, as in the game of life, one can choose one’s side with a simple question: love or hate?

Sports the summer of the Grand Championships begins today, Friday, with the World Hockey Championships. For that and a few other reasons, I thought I’d tell a little story.

Years ago, the Finnish men’s national football team played against Portugal at the Olympic Stadium. We sat in the end auditorium with the boy and waited. We had two good reasons to come to the match: Finland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the age of 21, Cristiano was already the star of Portugal and, for my 9-year-old son, the most important player in the world – one whose gimmicks are learned and whose matches are watched even at half-sleep and eyes closed.

A couple of rows of benches below us were remixed by a group of young men. Every time Ronaldo touched the ball, they bounced off their benches and rumbled into the air of a swear book about acidic stupidity.

The boy looked at me in amazement and asked why those men were constantly barking at Cristiano. Don’t they realize how good a player it is?

No, they don’t understand. But it is much more important that you understand.

I remember I wondered if the boy should have tried to explain in more detail what kind of phenomenon he had just become acquainted with and which side he had chosen with one innocent question.

Football has been a game of the masculine world until recent years, and masculine reality is often structured through steep pairs of opponents. To the point of delusion, love is followed by anger, joy is followed by pain, and jogo Boniton, a beautiful game, alongside live ugly yoga Brutal.

On the beautiful side of the game, you can fall in love with football and enjoy it with the skill of the players and the skills of the teams because of the rising joy and community.

Yoga brutal within man forging boy even by force, and all means are available from the time the opponent is harmed. Vilunki is about virtue and anger about drive. Ronaldo’s neck is spit with a row of benches every time he plays.

But if football was about measuring sexual maturity or masculinity, then I guess it should be played without pants.

The world is changing and football is with it. In a reality that respects another person, the magic of toxic stupidity is broken and there is no going back to the old. In Helmare games it is seen, felt and heard, even in Owl matches most often.

In the game of life, as in football, one can choose one’s side with a simple question, as my son did. Suffice it to ask: love or hate?

The right answer makes the game beautiful.

The author is the head of HS Sports.