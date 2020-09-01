Columns I would get Wilma messages from school – My child’s Berlin school doesn’t even have a website

The German leadership woke up to digital deficiencies in schools in late summer. During the school lockout, many children were actually being thrown.

My friend, the mother of a first-grader from Helsinki, said she had received 16 Wilma messages during the first two weeks of school. He was unbelieving: should all these be read.

Wilma is one of the favorite hate destinations of Finnish parents. Wilma is good at sharing information, but sometimes teachers ’remarks are petty, incomprehensible, or otherwise just useless to parents.

Another is in Germany. I envy parents who receive Wilma messages. In some parts of Germany, one can feel that one is living in the sense of the information society only slightly more than in the 1980s, for example in terms of the functionality of mobile data transmission. The same goes for some schools.

My own child started school in a public primary school in Berlin. There is no Wilma. Teachers don’t have work email addresses, and the school doesn’t even have a website. You can call the school, visit the office, or send a letter to the teachers. The school communicates with letters as well as with the help of a travel booklet, homework booklet and various notes in the backpack. A special “mail folder” had to be bought for them.

In Germany many more written agreements are made than in Finland. I signed up, among other things, endorse the fact that the kindergarten child’s clothes may get dirty during the day, and a child may not remove the tick without permission. There are twenty pages in both the day care and the lease agreement. There was also a separate contract for school meals, progressively online, and instructions for this were distributed on paper.

There are a lot of office supply stores in Berlin and a unique form of service business compared to Finland: copying shops, where printers are queued up to copy and duplicate papers, without which society will not survive. After moving from Finland to Berlin, I think: why things have to be made so difficult.

When schools were closed due to the pandemic, many German students were actually being thrown. For example, some schools could send remote assignments by mail once a week.

Germany clearly lags behind Finland in the Pisa comparisons, although the school is taken very seriously in Germany. The differences between schools are large, and students ’home backgrounds have a significant impact on school success.

The federal leadership woke up to the problems of the schools after the summer. The government and state education ministers decided to direct EUR 500 million to the development of digital education. Maybe Wilma will still race in Germany.

The author is HS’s Berlin correspondent.