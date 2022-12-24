Columns | I wish someone had told the poor boy from Kainula what the miracle of Christmas is really about

The Christmas atmosphere includes the idea that the impossible becomes possible. But is it about Jesus, Santa Claus or something else entirely?

It happened in the days when I had stopped believing in Santa Claus.

The miracle of Christmas, it had been clear as hell until then: it’s Santa Claus, of course, what else. Santa Claus is the heroic being who recognizes the good and the bad, the kind and the naughty and rewards those who deserve the gifts.

It seemed like a significant thing, because the awareness that the world generally doesn’t work like that had started to take root in my little old head. But Christmas is a different story, that’s when Santa comes and right the wrongs. It’s a miracle of miracles.

But when I was seven, my mother told the truth about Santa Claus. He wanted to protect me from disappointment. We were a poor family in a small village in Kainula. No matter how nice I was, I wouldn’t get as many or as nice gifts as children from wealthier families.

Mother’s intention was of course good, but from my point of view it was grim. Perhaps the thing that pissed me off the most was that now I had no idea what the miracle of Christmas was that everyone was talking about.

from somewhere perhaps from the words of my superstitious teachers, I gradually began to get hints that the Christmas miracle meant something that was connected in some way to the birth of Jesus.

Then I got a serious kidney infection. I had to be in the hospital on a child’s time scale for an eternity. I read through the hospital’s tiny library until I was greeted Holy Bible. In my desire to read, I grabbed it too. When I got to the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, the pattern began to unfold. They talked about the birth and childhood of Jesus, and yes, there was indeed something strange about that birth.

It was a huge disappointment. Christmas miracle, huh? It felt unbelievable, boring and flat. Okay, the miracle speech was accompanied by many different kinds of things, such as stories about God’s son, atonement and love. But still: born of a virgin.

The theme was forgotten for years. I resigned myself to the fact that the most wonderful thing about Christmas is, in the end, the strange longing associated with a vague nostalgic yearning for childhood Christmases: incredibly high hanks, legendary potato boxes and those things that will never look, taste or feel as good as they did in some mythical past.

Recently, however, I came to talk about my Christmas miracle trauma with a priest I respect Late Mäntylän with. He reacted to my story maybe a little amused, but mostly with warm sympathy.

“I find it quite confusing that as a child you were presented with this as a great miracle,” Mäntylä said. “Really exciting. And really sad.”

“ A couple of thousand years ago, it was not a big deal if someone was told that someone conceived from the holy spirit.

With understanding clergy have enough to mourn. However, the virgin birth is undeniably a central doctrine in Christianity. But how did it become that way?

Petri Luomanen be allowed to explain. He is a professor of New Testament and early Christian culture and literature at the Department of Exegesis, University of Helsinki.

After a long conversation, you end up feeling like it’s no wonder it happened that way.

First, it was important for early Christians to be able to argue that Jesus is God. One convenient way to do that was to present the matter so that Jesus’ origin was divine. The invention was neither new nor unique. Similar stories had been heard a long time before. Rather, it was that Jesus was thus included in the series of other great men.

Besides, people’s worldview a couple of thousand years ago was very different from those of us who live within the scope of the naturalistic worldview. In the culture of that time, it was not a big deal if someone was told that someone conceived from the holy spirit. Earthly life was constantly tied to the affairs of the spirit world. They were part of the same reality.

At that time, being born of a virgin was actually pretty standard stuff, says Petri Luomanen, but emphasizes that he sees many other miracles in the story of Jesus’ birth.

Perhaps the biggest wonder is the story itself. A child is born in very modest circumstances, but thanks to his abilities, he achieves great things in life. And eventually it happens that a huge world success develops around the child born in the stable: Christianity.

It’s a pity that no one came to tell that side of the matter to that son of a logger from Kainu. That small can become big. Or vice versa. Because as current priest friends remind us, the real miracle of Christmas is that the great and mighty God becomes a human being, even as a small and helpless baby. Next to that, being born a virgin is small.

And finally, a little Christmas story. It probably doesn’t tell about a miracle, but it is miraculous.

A few years ago, my wife did volunteer work in a nursing home where there were many sick people. During Christmas, the nursing home residents were taken to church to sing the most beautiful Christmas carols. The wife was pushing a man in a wheelchair who had forgotten how to speak years ago. That is why he was not given a booklet containing the lyrics to the songs.

But it soon became clear that the man didn’t need it. He remembered every verse of every song. Word by word.