Columns I watched the nights in the shelter so others could sleep – Work raised tears to my eyes and taught what is hope

The work of youth in the night shifts of the shelter made us think about how much we need each other in the darkest moment, writes Maaret Kallio in his column.

I did in his twenties, in addition to social studies, night shifts in a shelter. Women who could no longer be at home applied for shelter. Often, the rooms also accommodated children who had left safe in their own homes. What a contradiction: I am safe from my own home.

The night shifts were made alone at the time, which is now, more than 20 years later, quite a demand from a novice professional. The shelter stood in the middle of a dark forest, and from the inside could not be seen at night. The window in the workers’ room was safety glass. It was the room where the police were to wait in the event of a dangerous external threat.

The darkest of the night the hours were also the longest. The wolf moments became familiar in a whole new way. The residents slept, and their own bodies demanded loudly.

Of course, the night shift could not sleep. Had to stay awake and alert if a new resident had arrived at night or an enraged loved one drove into the yard to demonstrate. The threat was right, and at the same time the strongest defense was to be able to remain a calm and safe night watchman.

When the idea did not run and the body was tired from fatigue, I often started to bake. I kneaded the dough in the large kitchen and baked fresh rolls with baked goods for breakfast. At least as much for myself as for the safety of the residents.

I also often got rid of fatigue by knitting simple white woolen scarves at night. From the delicate squeak of the sticks, it was easy to listen to the mourner who had arrived on the couch, for whom the night did not give him a moment of rest. I was often significantly younger than the occupants of the house and still an important safety net. As a guardian of the dark night.

In retrospect, I have often wondered young daring. How dare I make solitary night shifts in a big house in the middle of a gloomy forest. I wondered how I, still almost a child myself, could be safe for others in a night that was their darkness, but not mine. Maybe that’s why.

Sometimes after the night shift I cycled home to my own studio and cried. For relief, that night had gone well. The shock of the opening world served by work night after night. Also out of gratitude that I got and knew how to be safe for others in the dark moments of the night. Responsibility and trust that one can reserve in a fragile moment.

There are so many easier to sleep when you know that someone else is still in control.

I am in my career, as a mother and a close have been countless times in the second guardian of the night.

But so have my nights been guarded. I have played the patient bedside clock in the middle of the night and got the nurse for help in the middle of hard pain. I climbed heartbreaking cry crying armpit, which is difficult to find words. I have sat psychotherapist’s office got to be a mouth that speaks. The one who has ears that listen carefully.

I have been holding, but so is-supported me, too.

There is no life without night – and no security without night guards. Along the way of life, roles always change again, and that is how it should happen.

For some, the night is at its darkest right now. The other has an important guard turn. Sometimes there is the greatest courage to agree to be protected. Sometimes it is necessary to take a place worthy of the life of a protector and to travel boldly over the darkest hours.

Not fearless is the guard either, but calmly close until the morning light begins to wake up again.

The hope is that someone is at ease enough where the other is darkest.