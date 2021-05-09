Columns I was looking for a responsible sweater and got hundreds of cheap blended knits in front of me – Sustainability labels have become a license to consume

Just doing less harm to the environment doesn’t mean doing good. However, with the help of store responsibility speech, shopping will continue as before.

Sweater the elbows began to hear through the skin. I had slipped into this soft knit at least every other day since the telework order went. The shirt had served for a long time anyway. I started looking for a successor to it.

While I would like to be someone who buys knitted clothes from my neighbor’s grandmother’s recycled wool, I also browsed through selections in big fashion online stores. I wanted a shirt that is made of wool and meets the criteria of sustainable development.

More than 200 knits were offered. The first cost 13.95 euros. The knitwear contained 76 percent polyester, 14 percent acrylic and 3 percent elastane. There was only 7 percent wool! The explanation for responsibility can be found below: at least 20% of the polyester used was recycled instead of new.

There was a huge supply of similar knitwear. It was hard to decide what to think. Is this the beginning of a more responsible clothing industry or a blatant greenwashing?

I ask researcher Linda Turunen, who is familiar with the responsibility of the clothing industry. He breaks down the problem.

The fact that even some of the materials have been recycled is a step in the right direction. “The environmental impact of such a garment is lower than when using a new material.”

Mixing materials in a garment is clearly not a bad or good thing. Recycled material may require another material in parallel to last better.

But: just doing less harm to the environment doesn’t mean doing good. Broad responsibility marketing can cause two types of problems. With it, some will continue shopping with a good conscience as before. The responsibility label becomes a permit to consume. The critical consumer, on the other hand, feels cheated and loses faith in all responsibility labels.

Turunen reminds that despite the importance of the production phase, the wearer is also responsible for the environmental load of the garment. “On average, 60 percent of a product’s environmental impact comes from use.” For example, how much clothes are washed and how long it stays in use.

What went to buy my shirt?

After the search, I ordered a shirt made of 100% responsibility-certified wool from a Finnish brand emphasizing quality. After a few uses, the shirt was such a messy pile of pimples that it wouldn’t have dared to sell even at the flea market.

I used a wool comb, brush and fan. Eventually, I asked my mother to sew the places on the old knit’s worn-out elbows.

The author is a journalistic editor.