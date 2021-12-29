Columns I was amazed when the car warmed my hands

New cars are already smarter than their drivers, and a driver will soon be needed.

En own a car, but I rent one whenever I need it. When renting, you usually get a new and great car, which often pleasantly surprises with some bigger or smaller technological marvel.

I recently rented a car for a leisure trip to Savo. It was quite frosty in Helsinki and even colder north of Mikkeli. Easily frosted, I thought for a long time which gloves I would take in the car: leather gloves would be too cold, fur gloves too hot, so I ended up with woolen gloves.

I was driving on the Lahti motorway somewhere near Kerava when my hands started to heat up. What is this now? Any new menopausal symptoms?

Then I realized the steering wheel of the car was warming up. I was so happy about this that I probably smiled for the next hundred miles. I drove the car in the frost with my bare hands.

Car pool are starting to be smarter than their drivers in many ways. A few years ago, I was amazed when the car urged me to take a coffee break. I felt tired. I got nervous and said that whichever is here, you or me?

The next time I was already humble and ready to admit that the car was right. A break was necessary.

Once cars are so smart, could they also prevent steering rage in the future? “You’re a little excited, take a break.”

Perhaps cars could also be fitted with a steering wheel lock as standard. Only those who pass the breath test would start the car. Or better yet, you wouldn’t even have to blow when the car could smell breathing or see the size of the pupils that “you’re not fit to drive, walk home to rest”.

Maybe the cars already have a radar that signals an approaching deer or deer. At least they keep track of whether the driver stays within the lane markings or not. You will immediately notice if you poke a little. New cars also regularly notice every changing speed limit – unlike me.

Quite in the near future, cars will apparently steer themselves. Then there is no need to argue about who is in the driver’s seat. I’m not terribly excited about the idea because driving is fun, at least on congested roads and summer roads. A nice mix of freedom and control is created.

A self-driving car is likely to crash less than a human. The most common cause of accidents is known to be the human factor between the steering wheel and the bench. Technology is taking over, and man is humbling himself in front of it.

The author is an editor of HS.