Columns I was a kid who almost never read – Then I realized what a luxury I had missed except

The majority of parents feel that they read too little to their children. Reading together is an everyday luxury that is worth giving time to, writes Maaret Kallio.

I was a childwho just didn’t read. I was embarrassed at the intermittent rush of others, enthusiastic about the Five and Miss Detective, which I barely got to the end myself.

Childhood reading memories can still be found. I remember my parents reading their detective stories in their evenings in bed and how annoying it was for my mother to sink into a book about daughters as a teenager. Until his death, my grandmother read Kodin Kuvalehti, from which I was encouraged to write a magazine for my youth about my sorrows.

Although I was a distant cousin of the reading crow as a child, I became a writer. The burning love of words and writing has been deeply in me since I was a child. Thousands of pages of diaries, drama arcs outlined in elementary school, and poems throughout my life can be found in the bubbling desk drawers.

Reading only took me as a young adult, and since then books have become an inevitable part of my life, learning, and peace of mind. As a reader, one is immersed in a world built by another, a wisely considered whole, and an endless space of knowledge. It’s a luxury I’m never going to give up.

This week is celebrating the Reading Week. This year’s theme is “Reading a Better World,” which calls for a focus on the world’s most vulnerable.

For us Finns, literacy is a matter of course. Globally, the situation is different. Going to school, reading in peace or getting information is a great privilege from a global perspective.

Even today, countless children are trying to cope in the midst of the horrors of crises, and reading and school are at huge risk of being interrupted. The good direction of literacy has taken a sad turn when 168 million children dropped out of school due to the pandemic.

Literacy is, above all, a survival skill for the children of the world, not just an everyday pleasure.

In Finland, too, it is enough to think about. It is stop to wake up to the fact that 60 per cent of Finns feel that they read too little. 11% of our adults have poor literacy. Voluntary and leisure-time reading among young people has decreased. In addition, the majority of parents feel that they read too little to their children.

The main reason is said to be a lack of time.

Our precious time flows into many other things. Fast, raucous and fiery social media is hooked, the pace is the brightest currency. We indulge in instant prizes and unrest, even though we desperately need more.

Wisdom must be slowly built. Understanding wholes takes time and learning requires golden humility. What if from the beginning we cherished the ability to learn more slowly, more calmly and more consciously? How could we and our world slowly change then?

In world crises and in turmoil, literacy alone is not enough. Critical literacy is more important than ever in a situation where misinformation, sales-based speech, and individual guruism are unduly emphasized.

In addition to reading, you also have to think: Why is the text written? To whom is it written? What is the purpose and purpose of the message?

The responsibility lies not only with the individual, but also with the media, publishers and sellers. Why and what is offered and for what purpose? Whose purposes are primarily served?

Good literacy and critical understanding can only be gained through reading. The results are delicious. Good literacy prevents exclusion, strengthens empathy, increases vocabulary, increases creativity, and reduces stress.

Already in infancy, reading aloud has been found to have significant benefits for brain development, supporting children’s language skills, and later learning. Taking the little one in your arms and marveling at the worlds of the book together is an important step towards literacy, warmth and intimacy. Even bigger loves reading and listening to reading.

In crisis situations, reading can be stabilizing. When ill or in the late stages of life, reading a text or familiar poems brings security and comfort.

By reading you can get into worlds that your everyday life never reaches. Recently, I have read about the feelings of the father of premature twins (Juha Itkonen), the social view of humanity (Olli-Pekka Heinonen), the aging of Tove Jansson (Johanna Venho) and the tearing of the outside (Laura Malmivaara).

The attitudes of adults and their own reading habits have a significant impact on children and young people. It is never too late to start. The page today may be 100 percent more than the whole last week. A reading adult is a child’s luxury that everyone can afford to offer.