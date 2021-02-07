Columns I wanted to get closer to Wivi Lönn and Tove Ditlevsen, and lo and behold, my wish comes true

I was hoping for an early biography of a female architect and a Danish author of Finnish translation, writes cultural journalist Suvi Ahola.

Not as a journalist often do not think about whether I have the power, but I am convinced that the magazine by typing get answers to their questions and aspirations. This happened again last week.

First I wrote a review Pirkko Soininen architect Wivi Lönn novel Rooms built of light. I suggested that in addition to the novel, one of Finland’s first female architects would deserve a decent biography.

When I researched the sources of Lönn, it had become clear that there was none, only research articles and more concise presentations of the buildings he designed.

It didn’t take long for the phone to crash the message: I found out that the reporters Kristiina Markkanen and Leena Virtanen are already writing a “storytelling double biography” of Lönn and his life partner, a businesswoman About Hanna Parviainen.

The book is announced to be published next year, 150 years after Lönn was born.

The anniversary year is known, of course At the Finnish Museum of Architecture, because that’s where I got oitis information.

From March to September 2022, the current exhibition will feature in-depth work on Wivi Lönn’s life, and the birthday in May is set to be celebrated with a week-long festival.

In addition, the entire year of 2022 is to be devoted to issues of architecture and gender. It means, among other things, pondering why, of the many architectural couples, it is the man who has emerged more.

At the end of the week I had a new wish.

I told the column how a Danish writer Tove Ditlevsen (1917–1976) has become of interest in the world with recent English translation.

The autobiographical trilogy of the unconventional Ditlevsen, who suffered from a severe childhood and drug addiction, has already received two critics from The New York Times, for example.

It was interesting and at the same time annoying, because the trilogy has not been translated into Finnish. I wish I was myself. Well, soon the email was put by a translator-author Katriina Huttunen. He said he is currently in the bundle of the Ditlevsen trilogy.

First part, Childhood, has already been translated and should appear next autumn. The following sections, about youth and writers ’lives, will be published in the spring and fall of 2022.

So as a supplier, you should inquire and hope – it will pay off!