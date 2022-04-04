Columns I tried to make it in the United States without a car. Good joke.

Without the car, the life cycle would be limited so that the United States would not be seen and experienced.

I moved To the United States at the turn of the year, and in recent weeks I have begun to experience a nascent budding Europe.

When I have told you about this, many are amazed. There is a point in homesickness, but what does a longing for Europe even mean?

I started thinking. Some of the things are related to food (good bread, loose candies) and the cityscape (small Mediterranean towns, Siesta and aperitif).

Most importantly, however, my longing for Europe is something I could not have foreseen: longing for a society that does not need a car.

At our house there is no car. We are within walking distance of a small, well-equipped town center with several shops and restaurants.

Before we left here, we thought we would make it. Everyday rolls without a car. Even the metro station is only a kilometer away.

Perhaps that would be the case if there were endless resources and inexhaustible taxi resources – and the family did not include a 7-year-old with limited patience. Or if we hadn’t moved outside of Washington DC downtown in pursuit of good schools and tolerable prices.

Metro is in serious trouble in Washington in the wake of the pandemic: its use has dropped significantly and funding is tight. Intervals are what hurts.

I will book at least an hour if I have to take the metro from home even a short distance away. The buses run even more randomly.

Public transportation is not only bad but also expensive – a monthly ticket can easily shell out more than a hundred dollars a month, at least if the subway has to travel long distances during peak hours.

Many places are not even accessible to the public. I haven’t met any Americans who don’t have a car.

“You have to get it,” neighbors say.

Without the car, the life cycle would be limited so that the United States would be largely unseen and inexperienced. It doesn’t seem like a sensible concession when you have a time window of a few dwindling years.

You almost always have to rent a car for talk shows anyway.

Are therefore began to accept the fact that at some point in the posting of the car must be acquired.

It hasn’t been made easy either – there should be decent credit records for leasing that we haven’t had time to collect yet.

The prices of used cars, on the other hand, have risen sharply over the year, more than 40 percentand their availability is poor.

The author is HS’s Washington correspondent.