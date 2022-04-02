Columns I toured Finland for more than half a year and realized how easily we Helsinkiers let ourselves go and how much we demand from others.

In the Tunne Suomi story series, journalist Anna-Stina Nykänen has unraveled the confrontation between Helsinki and the rest of Finland. Now the series ends, and Nykänen tells what revealing Finland revealed to him.

I drove car! When you know the Finland story series the last part, which appeared a week ago was made, sitting in the wilderness of Karelia behind the wheel. It’s been 15 years since I last tried it, and I haven’t used automatic gears before. Excited to tremble.

In the remote area, many 12-year-olds are already driving more accustomed than I am now. 17-year-olds for sure, that’s when they get the card.

I don’t have to drive in my daily life if I don’t have fun. I live in Helsinki with good public transport. From the corner of the street I can grab a bike. Or walk to work. Sometimes I order a cheap taxi with the phone app.

One of the lessons of the Tunne Suomi series, which has lasted for more than six months, was to realize how easily we in Helsinki let ourselves go. Here, for example, you may be very concerned about climate change without doing anything yourself.

And how much we demand from others.

In the metropolitan area man can make small, voluntary choices for the climate. I don’t buy avocados, except sometimes by accident. I eat water. Unless the mind makes a hogwarts.

My daily life in Helsinki has not been affected in any way by the price of fuel. The price of public transport has not risen.

As a tenant, I cannot influence the heating system of my own home. I am not solely responsible for any major issues affecting the climate.

I don’t even sit next to anxious youth in the middle of the street to demonstrate. I’m on the climate issue when it’s effortless and cheap.

In remote areas, environmental actions require greater effort from the individual. Real sacrifices. Total, permanent lifestyle changes. Instead of cows and peat fields, another source of livelihood must be found. It is a big risk taking and usually requires investment.

There has to be money for solar panels and a new car.

The townsman is sacrificing and blaming. In the outermost regions, the individual bears greater responsibility.

I started to make the Tunne Finland series in June last year. As a journalist, I wanted to dismantle the confrontation between the capital and the rest of Finland, listen to people, talk about problems and look for solutions.

There were 12 parts in the series, which dealt with, among other things, climate change, hybrid life, today’s Sámi, the integration of immigrants, substance abuse problems, the death of small shops …

I learned that Stadists have a lot abstract opinionsformed without their own experience. Let’s be tolerant, for example – without really dealing with people from elsewhere.

Decisions made on this basis still apply to all Finns.

But is it entirely the cause of the southern man?

I wonder why the rest of Finland has not come to life with climate change, proposed solutions and called for support for them? That is where the changes have first appeared.

Farmers have seen an increase in extreme weather events such as storms, droughts and very snowy winters. Those who have passed through the forest have noticed the loss of species. Reindeer herders are concerned that global warming threatens the living conditions of reindeer.

Something different is already being done in every profession to promote ecology. A sworn carnivore at home makes good veggies because she is a chef – and her daughter is vegan.

Yet climate action is a word that is deeply disgusted elsewhere in Finland. Why? It is about money and politics. When the Greens got to own environmental issues, others were forced to resist.

But even as I did the series, I realized that the gulf between the countryside and the city is a historic cancellation.

Before the family, one child was sent to town to attend school. The others remained on the ground. In the old films, a student cap from the city will be tucked away and wise for the country during the summer.

Even in small localities, it is still clear to children today that at some point it will be necessary to decide whether to leave or not. Teachers can tell a bad student that you will never get out of here.

It is still the case that those who settle in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area look at the schoolmates who stayed there with little pity while visiting the home region.

But the image is badly outdated.

From the outskirts have to go elsewhere to study. It does good to many people. Every locality meets those who have returned from the world and bring new winds from there. Maybe a spouse.

During the corona period, hybrid housing has become more common. The townspeople participate in life in the cottage townships. As a counterbalance to digital work, the peace and space around nature is needed.

It is not the case that those who cannot get out remain in the periphery. We want to live there. It may be the only habitat that feels good to some.

For some people, life at the edge of the forest is more than a way of life or a product of culture and the past. It is something essential.

There are people who have a good time breathing, sleeping and being themselves just in a remote area.

Often the desire to live in the middle of the ear is branded as romance, escapism, nostalgia, escape fantasy. Or a retreat into hermitage caused by disappointment, trauma, and failure.

And yet many would like to get out of town. In post-industrial Finland, this could be possible for more and more people, ecologically and productively.

The relationship with nature is different when you live in and out of it. This way of life must be respected and learned.

Feeling The Finland series has shown that we as people are quite similar, we understand each other. And yet: it’s a whole different matter whether you see Norway, Sweden or Russia in your backyard.

Is a prosperous and secure country full of opportunities next door? Or a country that is a threat to us from one generation to the next.

Neighboring the capital is Estonia, which has long been treated as Neukkula’s stern chamber boy.

But times are changing.

When I started the Know Finland series, I wrote like this: My sincere interest in the whole of Finnish life has grown when many have been working remotely at the cottage. The dichotomy between urban and rural areas is perhaps breaking up rather than growing.

Now the confrontation within Finland has also been reduced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The threat of war is also hovering over Finland. My own country, the whole country, from border to border, feels more and more important.

When the world is in transition, we need to increase common understanding or break up as individuals and communities, I wrote at the start of the series. Even before the war.

It’s a good time to go on your own Tunne Finland trip. Meet people and different ways of living.

It creates something new and good.