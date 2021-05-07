Columns I took a model from a German mother and got rid of the box time battle with the children: The solution is zero tolerance

In Germany, not all first-graders have their own telephone, so limiting the screen time is perhaps easier than in Finland, writes Hanna Mahlamäki, HS’s Berlin correspondent.

German mother the sentence was simple, but it sounded revolutionary and revolutionized my family’s everyday life: “We don’t spend any time in front of the boxes during the school week.” I don’t remember how this conversation ended up in the playground, but life before and after is like night day.

Before, I was used to having daily conversations with my six-year-old first-grader about being able to watch Netflix for a while after school before doing homework and having a bad conscience about pushing a younger child into a mobile device to finish work in peace.

I hadn’t even come to think of zero tolerance during a school week. What a fierce, exhilarating totalitarian line!

Discourse of screen time, in my own reality, has always been related to how many hours a child of any age can spend in front of a screen – not that there is no screen time at all.

A successful technology entrepreneur in Silicon Valley Jyri Engeström has attracted attention in Finland by telling not giving their children smartphones or somebody. Many Finnish parents I know find the idea difficult: The phone has a whole social life. Why exclude a child from it?

There is also a lot of useful and good digital content for pre-schoolers. I don’t consider the phone a satanic hatch. It cannot be put in the same tray for all the screen time.

We decided to try to live in the country the way of the country. To my surprise, it was very easy. I told the children that we now have the same rules as Charlottella and Mariella: no screen time during the school week. That was a clear game. No squabbling or eavesdropping attempts.

On weekends, children also continue to play outdoors and indoors alone and with friends. The box opportunity has not become a forbidden fruit to take with you over the weekend.

A first-grader may go to homework in this school for up to a couple of hours in the evening. For afternoon care, he comes home after four in the afternoon. In addition to homework and games, the child has not missed his boxes.

Instead, in the past, there was often a rush. After the after-school evening had started with Netflix, either the time spent with the friends was too short or the homework threatened to stretch too late.

Junior screen time is clearly a cultural issue. It is easy to limit screen time in a country where starting school does not mean getting your own phone, as in Finland.

This spring, there has been news in Finland about DNA’s school survey, according to which 60 per cent of 5–6-year-olds have their own telephone. Published in Helsingin Sanomat in March thing disappearances of children under school age. In it, the police recommended that children moving independently outdoors should always have a phone with them.

The police council told about the essential difference between the Finnish and Central European way of life: here children move much less alone when they are so small, and they do not have their own telephones as often.

To Germany digitalisation is a major challenge. Now, in particular, the pandemic has revealed its shortcomings. Cash is still the only possible means of payment in many places in Berlin. Contract matters are handled with stamped paper.

As a Finn, one cannot help but think that if paper spinning were given up, something more productive and efficient could be done. Germany could do even better if it made a stronger transition to the digital age, I think.

But there is also something good about daring to leave the phone and turn on the TV.

During a pandemic, the screen time of both children and adults has increased. Released last fall research according to, 41 percent of German parents fear being bad role models for their children due to their increased screen time.

Maybe I’ll address the family’s actual outbreak next, which is my own time spent on the phone.