Columns I, too, made utopian claims at the beginning of my entrepreneurial career. However, in addition to courage, the entrepreneur needs a concrete plan.

A new entrepreneur has to have tough goals, but you don’t grow into a real market leader without a concrete game book, writes HS Vision columnist Mårten Mickos.

“Four billion market, of which we hawk five percent. The product is uncompetitive. In five years, the turnover will be 200 million. “

I have personally fired on such claims in the early stages of my entrepreneurial career. It sounded so impressive – but only in my ears. Still, many times a year, I hear the same tune from new entrepreneurs. A few weeks ago, a very qualified entrepreneur introduced his case with just those words.