Columns I take a decent social distance

The homeless are protected by the fact that no one cares about them.

Which The weekday morning walking route in the center of Helsinki passes the Hietaniemenkatu service center.

Before, such places were called night lodges. The homeless can get there to sleep for the night if there is no other place to stay.

In the morning, just before nine on the outskirts of the lodge, people are sitting on the ground, on top of concrete piglets, or on the stairs of neighboring houses. They have pouches and sometimes bottles. Often they are in groups.

The passer-by reacts to them with the spinal cord: Turn away. They do not follow safety distances. Probably not washing their hands.

This is a pretty petty bourgeois line of thought.

In spring one of the first to die of the coronavirus was a business leader of a mighty family who became infected on his own 75th birthday in Sipoo. A little later, several Hus doctors became infected on a ski trip in the Alps. At the Women’s Day concert at the Music Hall, dozens were infected, as well as at weddings, one of whose guests had returned from a ski trip. A lot of second-wave infections have occurred in Helsinki’s nightclubs and fun student parties, among other places.

The Salvation Army has four units in Helsinki that provide housing services. The coronavirus has not been found in any of them, says Jari Karppinen, the social work supervisor of the Salvation Army.

The housing unit on Hietaniemenkatu is in the city. Mikko Tamminen, Director of Psychiatry and Substance Abuse Services in Helsinki, says that it is not appropriate to say anything about the illnesses of customers in different units. But he notes homelessness in general:

“It’s probably the group that has had perhaps the fewest cases of corona in this society.”

And estimate the reason:

“Those with the most corona are not in contact with these people.”

This is inconsolable but certainly true.

No one invites these people to their 30th or 50th anniversary, no one invites them to a ripping party or student party. They don’t go skiing in the Alps or train in group exercise. They don’t seek contact at the nightclub bar counter and they don’t take fuchsia.

They are protected by the fact that no one cares about them.

What is recommended for all of us applies to them. In English, it sounds even cooler: social distancing.

We certainly keep them at a social distance.

The author is the editor of the Monthly Supplement.