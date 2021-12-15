Columns I sold Christmas trees when I was young, but not everything went as it should – Then two passers-by arrived who showed the spirit of Christmas

The most beautiful Christmas memories are created from small good moments, writes Maaret Kallio.

As I pass Christmas below the spruce sellers my mind always escapes into a very small and at the same time such a great memory. The memory of almost 25 years depicts something very essential about Christmas.

I was in high school and happily got a job for a few days as a Christmas tree salesman. One very frosty frosty morning, I made decent lunch breads, warmed the black wine juice in a thermos, and jumped aboard a spruce man with a huge cart of spruce with us.

“ The handsome spruces rose next to each other like a parade standing on the shoreline.

We drove to the marina in Espoo and quickly put the spruce in place for sale. The frost felt like pinches in the cheeks. Handsome spruces rose next to each other like a parade standing on the shoreline.

Once the point of sale was up, the six-man went to another location and left me there as a salesman. I was carrying a change bag and wearing many layers of warm clothing – as well as dozens of spruces.

The deal began amazingly brisk. Mrs. and Lord, Grandma and Grandpa, and larger and smaller families wandered through the outlet to choose the right moon for them to enjoy the coming Christmas.

The frost was already trying to bite the earlobes harder, and the beanie had to be pulled deeper and deeper. The wind blowing from the sea made the air even colder, but the bustling joy of the work and the people’s Christmas spirit clearly took the victory.

And it wasn’t long before the whole spruce garden was sold and instead of a bold row of spruce trees, there was only a clumsy spruce salesman standing there. After the busy sales hours, it was time to dig for lunch with a sandwich and a steaming drink.

But no matter: the backpack only presented its gaping pockets emptyly, reminiscent of the snacks left on the hallway table. No juice for the freezer, no bread for the poor.

“ There was no shelter from the wind, and it was still a couple of hours before the ride arrived.

Suddenly cold seemed to make more of his income. There was a time when an ordinary high school student had no idea about cell phones, nor a salvage phone booth on land. There was no shelter from the wind, and it was still a couple of hours before the ride arrived. While the pockets bottled money and the mind rejoiced at the successful sale, the joy began to be quite tested.

As I painted in the marina, two older ladies walked past. They had already made successful spruce purchases in the past.

“Maiden, are you still here? Where are all the spruces? ” the women wondered. I straightened my back and immediately played a lot more brisk than I ever was. After all, I was not a sugar crumb, but an agile spruce seller in the North.

But the ladies of grace understood more. Softened by compassionate gazes, a forgotten lunch and a long, lonely wait in the cold slipped into my speech.

So the ladies made the wind. It only took a moment and they returned with warm juice and plenty of sandwiches. The long and cold anticipation melted into the real joy of Christmas in an instant.

“ The most gracious Christmas memories are made of warmth, security, compassion and hope.

Marina spruce shop it stood in my mind for a long time, especially about the warmth, the goldenness, and the spirit of Christmas. It was the old ladies who brought it to the young spruce merchant with words, sandwiches and golden smiles.

After the six-month trade, Christmas has flowed in the chains of the years, but the warmth of the ladies ’Christmas works remained deep in the heart and drew a straight path towards the most important message of Christmas.

It is not surface, some, fineness, matter or wealth. The most gracious Christmas memories are made of warmth, security, compassion and hope.

The story is smallbut larger in size to him who understands deeper than the surface.

At the psychotherapist’s office, Christmas also shows its sad faces every year. Loneliness, coldness, superficiality, fear, hops, pretense and lies are the hidden reality of many Christmases.

Christmas is not born by performing. It can be closed in its heart with very small deeds.

Anyone who has eaten only at the buffet table cannot know anything about the immeasurable value of small snacks. The deepest Christmas memories that deepen into the heart are ultimately the golden encounters in humanity.