Columns I sold a gun and bought licorice – It reminded me of ancient Finland

In my youth in the province, I got a gun at the age of 15, if I wanted one. And there was nothing strange about this. Then the world changed.

A few a year ago I drove from Porvoo towards Helsinki and ate fresh licorice. That was enough, for I had just minted money by selling a handgun.

Smith & Wesson’s pistol traveled with me to three cities and a dozen moves. From home to home, it lay somewhere out of sight. It was clear I would never shoot with my gun again, but the hassle of getting rid of it left it in the closet from year to year to dust.

The weapon came to mind when a school attack took place in Kuopio in the early autumn. A young man killed one person and wounded nine in the fall of 2019 at Savo Vocational College. As a weapon he had a sword. It turned out in the courts that the attacker would have wanted a firearm, but acquiring one was too hard.

Always it has not been. In my youth in the province, I got a gun at the age of 15, if I wanted one. The receipt for the permit application was enough of a receipt for the shooting club’s membership fee and an assurance that the hobby will be started here and not people will be shot. As for the first weapon, I had to go to the police station to show a somewhat guilty face. There was no questioning after that.

And there was nothing strange about this. Hunting and shooting were good and common hobbies. It was certainly better for the youth to moped the sparsely populated area to shoot past the boards than to walk through their bald heads in the villages. Many had guns, but even the worst bad guys kept them in their homes. Fists and sometimes rarely knives waved in the city.

Then the world changed. Terror acts like the school killings in Jokela and Kauhajoki were not even imaginable in my youth. Then they happened. The model came from the world. After that, the blackmail of the firearms laws was clear, and the Kuopio district courts revealed that the blackmail probably saved lives.

Unfortunately, the change did not happen as quickly as it should have. Finland recently received from the European Court of Human Rights (EIT) judgment. According to the EIT, Finland failed when it did not take a licensed weapon from the Kauhajoki school shooter despite alarming signs.

So what changed? Was the youth of the past years different, or were the society and culture around them different? What built the arrests and where did they disappear? It is difficult to say, but it is clear that the Finland of the 1990s looks really ancient in this respect.

The author is the news manager of HS.