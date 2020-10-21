Columns I put a mask on my face, and suddenly started to be anxious – The mask can trigger a reaction that is important to understand

Sometimes a face mask can intensify feelings of anxiety, but getting used to the mask and compassion make you feel better, writes Maaret Kallio.

I participated earlier in the fall to a slightly bigger occasion where the use of a mask was naturally expected. Although the use of a face mask at this point in a coronary pandemic is already becoming familiar, I noticed something completely new about it.

That opportunity was very exciting for me personally, and I felt nervous about reasons beyond the mask. However, with a mask on my face, I noticed that I experienced the uncomfortable but quite familiar feelings of tension more than usual.

Breathing seemed to condense with the mask and the feeling began to feel more awkward. At least the uneasiness caused by the tension was not reassured by the fact that the faces of others are not seen very well behind the masks and it is more difficult to understand the speech. The small, encouraging expressions of others remain hidden behind masks. My hand gently wanted to get up to rip the edges of the mask, though of course I know the mask shouldn’t be touched.

“ The mask increases the amount of carbon dioxide in the breathing air and can therefore increase dizziness, fatigue and difficulty breathing.

Everyone of us know why masks should be used now. Still, knowledge does not eliminate reactions that can be aroused in our body, mind, or emotions. The mask increases the amount of carbon dioxide in the breathing air and can therefore increase dizziness, fatigue and difficulty breathing. That, in turn, provokes anxiety in some of the more sensitive, my doctor friend explained.

No wonder, then, that the tension symptoms felt more intense than usual on the face mask.

The bodily sensations created by anxiety and tension can frighten and confuse. If there is a tendency to anxiety, behind the mask it may feel more intense than usual. In addition, the social situation increases the pressure to behave in a certain way. One would not want to stand out from the crowd without a mask, but also would not experience an increasing anxiety behind the mask.

“ Fortunately, even difficult feelings can be influenced.

Wearing a mask is a clear and important preventative measure that is important to follow. At the same time, wearing a mask can be difficult for some for psychological reasons as well.

Masks can be associated with difficult memories of past trauma situations that are now resurfacing. On the other hand, even mild anxiety may make it necessary to avoid using the mask. The feeling of compulsion always creates a cramp for a person, which in turn increases fear. During exceptional times, familiar means of regulating the mind and body may not be available.

Therefore, it is important to be able to talk about the fact that the mask can and must also evoke awkward psychic experiences, feelings and emotions that are fortunately possible to influence.

If the mask seems to increase anxiety or provoke feelings of panic, it is important to identify the matter first. The situation is quite logical and humane, and experiencing awkwardness should not be judged by oneself or others.

Second, oneself can also help to cope better with difficulties. It is essential to intensify experiences of peace and security, even in the midst of difficulties. One can notice and name what is happening in oneself: huh, I guess a little anxiety now get up. Or observe that let me breathe closely now, I remember breathing calmly.

Can speak to himself compassionately in his mind that there is no worries, the body now just reacts with tension more than usual and it goes point over.

“ By properly exposing oneself to the mask, one gets used to it and feels easier.

If anxiety or feelings of panic seem to become very strong, the mask must also be allowed to relax. Sometimes it may be wisest to step further away from others and take the mask off your face for a moment to balance the sensations of body and mind in peace. If you feel too embarrassed, it is important that there are alternative courses of action to resort to.

Fortunately, habit is a man’s safety. By properly exposing oneself to the mask, one gets used to it and feels easier.

You can and should take good care of yourself and your mind in more stressful times than usual. Each of us must now act safely, but also with great compassion. We can never know from the surface what is going on in the mind and body of another.

It’s worth keeping in mind that under the mask, you can experience a wide variety of emotions from relieving security to strangling anxiety. They have the right to experience and receive understanding compassion and facilitation.

Survival is not just physical survival. It is also that one can feel mentally safe even in an awkward situation and as part of a group of others.