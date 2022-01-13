Columns I met a vaccine critic and dived into the marginal universe of denialists. There were Joe Rogan, Alpha TV and Tokentube.

Taking vaccines is still at the heart of all the coronation battle. That is why the focus is also on those who do not take it, writes HS Vision Tuomas Peltomäki.

I met vaccine critic. When I arrived at the meeting, I was so naive that I imagined we were going to a cafe. On that day in Helsinki, the frantic wind threw such needle-like flakes that the eyes had to be streaked so as not to go blind.

Still, the critic leaped up the icy cobblestone hill and assured one of the scarves of necklaces, sweaters, and hats that walking is the most comfortable way to exchange ideas.

I later realized that without the vaccine passport, he had already adapted to living outside the cafes, as a kind of stretcher peeking behind the windows. The key to that adaptation was layering.

Tuomas Peltomäki’s podcast includes long interviews with experts in various fields. In the latest episode, Mika Rämet, Director of the Finnish Vaccine Research Center, will be the guest.

I had a vaccine passport on the phone instead, but because of that I also had summer shoes on. So I slid after him until I saw the tarpaulin of the R-kiosk fluttering in front of us in the middle of a snowstorm.

Anel’s critic sneaks in secretly at the kiosk’s wigs. I would mislead the salesman with my jokes, buy coffee for both of us, and then drink them at one of the counters where the dads filled their trot coupons before the pandemic.

“ The most popular are episodes in which vaccines are discussed by some seemingly credible representative of the establishment, such as a doctor, lawyer, or MP.

VACCINE CRITICAL a diverse ecosystem of podcasts and tubecans has sprung up around it, with its own influenza, prime-time programs, somethings, and the doctors, “doctors,” and MPs who are the guests of all of them. Here is the group that is said to be “holding Finland hostage” when the omicron is stolen.

Alpha TV is in high demand in these gangs, and so is the American Intellectual dark web, that is Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson and other podcast greats earning their bread by provoking the liberal left.

Typically, two vaccine critics sit at a table and start recording. First, the episode is uploaded to Youtube and published as a podcast on Spotify, and if service workers remove the crunch of coroner critics due to lack of facts or fake news, the video will be uploaded to the even darker side of the Internet, or to Tokyo, or to VK.

It further enhances the value of the video – after all, censorship itself is proof that the video contains something so flammable that “they” (the liberal elite, Sanna Marin, maybe also Bill Gates) do not want to raise it.

The most popular are episodes in which vaccines are discussed by some seemingly credible representative of the establishment, such as a doctor, lawyer, or MP.

“ The logic goes that the more Youtube censors, the more it has to make sense.

It’s about it is still not just a club of steamed, though that is largely it.

As a general rule, I try to place the new things I encounter on some sort of Universal Fullness Scale. There, vaccine criticism is at the same point as homomethoxins, chickens exploding from the wind and electrical allergies.

But but. During the corona pandemic, the marginal pocket universe of vaccine critics has begun to spread so much that it is encountered by ordinary Finns in their own social media. Such as my coffee buddy, a young and fun woman who had always received other recommended vaccines before the coronary pandemic.

He had always been interested in the differences between men and women and the psychology of relationships. So he had ended up watching on Instagram Mikko Kemppe called a guy who advertised his tubek channel and podcast as dealing with interpersonal relationships, dating, self-development, and dancing.

Alarm clocks could, of course, have played at a time when the topics of the podcasts, instead of the history of polka or bailando, were To Riikka Purra lost MP Sakari Park), ‘Reliability of the authorities’ (guest vice-chairman of the same party, MP Mauri Peltokangas), ‘Restrictive measures, statistics, civic activism’ (as a guest of basic Finns Ano Turtiaisen left as a parliamentary assistant Ossi Tiihonen) and ‘Flat Earth Theory’ (a rapper thrown into the yard from basic Finns Slim Mill).

The first twenty episodes of the podcast had addressed young success-style self-development and success topics, but the turnaround took place on March 16, 2021.

“ No one is going to be a Nazi because he happens to see Mein Kampf in a bookstore.

Finland was then in a staggeringly similar situation to today, although instead of an omicron, there was still a delta variant known as the British variant.

Maria Ohisalo pasasasi masked out and Krista Kiuru the collapse of intensive care, and the headlines were accompanied by, “Just a few minutes can infect,” “Significant reversal is not possible without new restrictions”. Sanna Marin shone beautifully in pictures in international magazines while outlining coercions and restrictions on her subjects.

Perhaps sniffing the zeitgeist, the dance and winning podcast renewed itself. In the following days, the guest was a forced corona-tested yoga entrepreneur, followed immediately by Terveystalo’s general practitioner, who began to talk about vaccines and their risks with all the authority they brought with them. In addition to his practice, the doctor in question practices homeopathy as well as anthroposophical medicine, ie sheer nonsense.

However, the hottest stuff was an episode that wasn’t even in the podcast. Interview with another doctor about the dangers of homesteads for years with his campaigns Tamara Tuuminen had been removed from both Youtube and Spotify, so it spread in the vaccine-critical Telegram chains as a fiery link to the rather suspicious Tokentube service.

And as we remember, the logic goes that the more Youtube censors, the more it has to make sense.

“ In the end, it is better for THL to send to the A-studio the experts who have been really excited about the masks, because the spirit of the time now seems to be that the masks are pop.

BUT was it, then, that one grudging podcast had, with its cunning, ravaged a maiden who was innocently interested in a relationship and turned her into a full-blown-critic of the vaccine-containing-5g-chips-with-Marin? Of course not.

One does not stop believing in the safety of vaccines just because someone claims that mrna is a conspiracy of vaccine Jews and the EU elite. Just as no one becomes a Nazi because he happens to see Mein Kampf in a bookstore, even though this kind of magical indoctrination is a force feared by left-wing Twitter in particular around the world.

Vaccine criticism expanded beyond the horrors to be seen as a by-product of politicians ’purposeful treatment of the corona. The first corona infections were followed by the rapid putting of society in crisis mode. All efforts were focused first on reducing contact, then on taking vaccines. As a by-product, people who were skeptical about the dangers of the coronavirus or the safety of vaccines fell out of the civilized debate.

People who most often got their voices in Finland, such as politicians, doctors and journalists, began to resemble each other in tone. Eventually, a common note was found, which I myself would call a constructive note.

By constructiveness, I mean something very vague here, such that when elements that normally oppose each other in society, such as politicians and the media, together begin to build a better future for the people they imagine.

If, for example, there were sensible disagreements about the use of masks per se, a constructive note would arise, because it is always safer for a politician to recommend that they should be used, and it is safer for a journalist to emphasize that this is indeed the case.

In the end, it is better for THL to send to the A-studio the experts who have been really excited about the masks, because the spirit of the time now seems to be that the masks are pop. And it would really sound weird if someone went there to mix the pack and be non-constructive.

Especially journalists should, as a general rule, seek to question both the intelligence and intentions of others. But times have changed so that constructive journalism today also has its own degree program. It is located in Aarhus, Denmark.

The problem is not that the end result is not right (masks should really be used!), But that a common note playing harmoniously in a debate in society makes other debates sound controversial and therefore somehow dubious.

Suddenly the questions related to the corona, which are in themselves quite sensible and ordinary, start to sound somehow malicious. If you ask that Of the 50 intensive care patients in Finland as a whole, it doesn’t sound like much, it somehow starts to sound like it doesn’t care about intensive care patients.

Or Wouldn’t it make more sense to just protect the elderly and let our twenties live lives is starting to sound like you want to be bad for the elderly.

Or wouldn’t a twenties do just fine without a vaccine when the disease is virtually harmless, and that hmmm was there enough talk about the fact that a completely new type of mRNA vaccine has now been launched, ie the last test phase is practically done directly on humans… WAKE UP THE SHEEP!

In this direction questions the vaccine critic I met even thought in the evenings. He had not found answers to the questions in the mainstream media, in fact, he had completely stopped following the news. He found that their doomsday, which was repeated from year to year, was always the same two weeks away. He did find answers in the end, but instead of THL on Youtube and podcasts.

As I tried to follow him and spent a couple of days listening to vaccine-critical podcasts, I noticed that the same feature was repeated in the conversations. Every speaker from MP to full-fledged (sometimes, of course, these were the same person) always had their own favorite research and references and anecdotes to justify at any time any reason to oppose vaccines.

Somewhere the vaccine has become myocarditis, somewhere else death. In one autopsy, the peak protein contained in the mrna vaccine has been found everywhere. According to American doctors it, according to Koreans this.

If it does not happen to memorize all the research in the world on any subject, it is utterly impossible to know whether the result of that research has remained permanent, or whether it may have been overturned immediately in the next issue of that scientific journal.

Usually, this problem of purposeful selection of research is overcome by listening to someone whose job is to know the matter thoroughly – he or she could be expected to know which research result eventually came into force and what was laughed at in the yard.

With these thoughts, I recorded the director of the Finnish Vaccine Research Center Mika Rämetin with an episode of your own podcast.

The episode is pretty choppy, we talked for two and a half hours and we went step by step through what is going on in the human body from the moment someone sneezes in front of us and the coronavirus enters our body with a drop. When we understood how the body reacts to the virus, and how the virus enters the body, we were able to understand what those vaccines actually do.

You can also watch the clip on Youtube, but in fact it’s meant to be listened to maybe in a couple of days along with vacuuming and doing the dishes. Subscribe to the Tuomas Peltomäki podcast Suplasta, About Spotify or About Apple podcasts.