Columns I have spent almost three weeks in Russia and Ukraine during the war, and the atmosphere in them is different than night and day

Russian the attack on Ukraine has continued for 35 days. Eleven of those days I have spent in Russia and seven in Ukraine.

How is the mood in these countries different?

In Russia, people live in peace, but the atmosphere was repressed and depressed.

On the third day of the war, I traveled to the city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border. Fighters and combat helicopters curved over the city. On the street, people walked forward strictly. Most did not want to talk to a reporter, some even called the police. The authorities harassed us daily, stopped, interrogated and interrupted our interview. The tracking car was following every trip.

Rocket launchers fired fire at the necks of civilians in Kharkov. The columns of military vehicles collapsed towards Ukraine. I am reminded of an armored car with a Russian flag flying on its roof. On top sat young soldiers with hopeful faces, perhaps believing in their mission. Can they be alive?

From Ukraine I returned the rest of the week.

Ukraine is a war-stricken country, but the atmosphere there is quite different, in solidarity, determined, even hopeful.

Even in the cities around me, everyday life means constant air alarms, an air defense outbreak, a curfew, refugees and deprivation. But people don’t seem paralyzed. They help each other, refugees and the military. The fields were cleared of hurried explosives to allow them to be sown. People believed yes to this. Everyone was friendly. People wanted to talk to a reporter.

“ Russia’s only hope may be Ukraine’s victory.

Tatjana Uralova, who had escaped from the siege of Mariupol, had lived with her three-year-old daughter for three weeks in the basement without running water, electricity or heating.

We met in Zaporizhia in the yard of an apartment building. Tatjana’s man had gotten on a day off from the front and slept in the apartment with the child. “It’s a pity you don’t meet my daughter, because I’d like to show who Putin is fighting in Ukraine!”

On the roads to the east drove school buses with men traveling to the front. They looked determined, even smiling.

Ukraine there is a struggle for survival in which defeat and submission to Russia’s terror is not an option. Ukraine has hope if it can win at a terrible price. This can also mean a victory in combat like the Winter War.

But where would the light be on Russia? The situation seems inconsolable. It may be that Russia’s only hope is Ukraine’s victory.

The author is an editor of HS.