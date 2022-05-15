Columns I grew up in a dune family and I don’t care about sophistication – still I defend an incomprehensible ritual dating back to the 12th century

The carnival of life and special traditions are now more than necessary.

I am raised by the duunar family. In my childhood, no crab feasts full of snaps were celebrated, let alone visits to cultural rushes.

I have no drawing to compare elegance. I curse like a truck driver and wear windbreakers in public places. And I can’t arrange the cutlery in the restaurant so that the waitress would know I had stopped eating.

Nonetheless (or maybe because of it) this week, I’m taking part in a university party to get the most out of it. This is a promotion from my faculty where graduates and doctors are inaugurated with bouncy expenses.

The first promotions were celebrated in Bologna in the 12th century. In Finland, the tradition was started in the 17th century.

Thursday and between Sunday, more familiarly torsuntaina, there is no end to the rituals. The red carpet covering the Senate Square, the cannon shots, and the speech dedicated to the rising sun are just examples.

The promotion has a comma-specific dress code. The dress must be white copy paper and the gold of the master ring. Satin gloves also have to be worn, but luckily I found them in a disguise store for eight euros. If you are soloing in dress, you may not be able to enter the party venue.

So what’s the point here?

My fate said the promotion perfectly: “It requires a common social agreement to play such a precious ritual. Sharpen your swords with champagne, speak Latin between the yeasts, sail, dance and listen to higher speeches for many days. ” I agree with him.

I argue that reason has nothing to do with the most important things in life. I claim also that at a time like this, we need, above all, things that don’t really have a sense of reason.

“ Otherwise, we’re not part of a chain of centuries, and that’s exactly the thing.

We need carnivals that do not benefit anyone or add value to anything. Social agreements that allow you to go beyond everyday life and throw yourself into the game. Ridiculous traditions that bind us together for a moment.

In order for the celebration to feel as far as the bones and cores, artificial rules must be followed, even if it is conservative. Otherwise, we’re not part of a chain of centuries, and that’s exactly the thing.

Until after Monday morning, the head of control sore, may once again cope with everyday life in the 2020s.

The author is the editor of HS Lifestyle.