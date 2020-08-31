Columns I gave the unknown man 20 euros, but I don’t know if he ever got home

I’m cycling to work when I am stopped by a man in Kaisaniemi park. “I need help,” he says. I am in two minds, stop. As a lie walker, I am in a hurry to meet.

“I need help,” he repeats, though, when he sees me hesitating. I stop to listen.

He is a neatly dressed, ordinary-looking man with a foreign accent in his speech. He says that he lives in Kalajoki, but now he travels in Helsinki for no money and cannot travel home. He says he has not eaten for many days. That’s what he looks like: ragged and tired.

I have 20 euros in my wallet, I give them to him. That’s only half the price of the bus ticket he mentioned, but I don’t have time to think about another solution. The meeting will begin in ten minutes.

It is only after continuing the journey that the questions begin to spin in my mind. Why was the man in that situation? Couldn’t he call anyone? He had nothing to carry with him – had he been robbed?

If the respondent would have been a child, I would have had no hesitation in being late for a meeting, figuring out what the situation was, and making sure the child would be helped.

Now, however, my actions were guided by the belief that adults should be able to take care of their own affairs. If there is no need for an ambulance, there is no need for me either.

However, even an adult may need help. How can it be obtained if the request is ignored?

If I could go back to the edge of the park, I would do more to help this newcomer. There is a risk of being scammed, but is it worth ignoring another’s distress because of it? A small notch in my wallet can be a big help to another. Compassion and interest in his situation would have cost me nothing.

Now I can only hope that the man faced a more empathetic person than me. However, my guts are bitten by disbelief: there is no guarantee in our own imagination of our Finns’ desire to help. Next time, it has to be me. I can’t assume someone else will take care if I have a chance to help. I stopped, but why did I really stop?

The next day we will google the price of a bus ticket to Kalajoki. The amount matches. I will never know if the man got home.

The author is the producer of Our Family and HS family team.