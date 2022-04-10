Monday, April 11, 2022
Columns I finally realized that playing a child doesn’t have to be of any use

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
World Europe
Play is play. Not goal-oriented action, but important in itself.

I am played with my son a lot Minecraft. After talking to postdoctoral researcher Mikko Meriläinen, I realized that my attitude towards playing a child has been wrong.

In the past, I boasted of choosing my favorite game. It teaches architecture and creative problem solving. I thought Minecraft as some kind of real life preparation school. It was important that the game is put to account.

I asked Meriläinen what kind of benefits the games can have. I expected the answer to be teamwork, speed of reaction, ability to concentrate, or other great and necessary skills that gaming can teach. However, Meriläinen emphasized at the outset that playing is important to the child in itself. It doesn’t have to serve purposes outside of play, but provide fun for the child to do.

Play is a child’s job. By definition, play already means action without a conscious purpose. I realized that a child’s play should not be interpreted as beneficial. Then it would no longer be a play. Play means activity without conscious gain.

The intrinsic value of playing a computer or console can be harder to see than even playing football or playing guitar. The latter are skills whose knowledge is highly valued. Unless the parents then think of the extreme benefit aspect, that is, the professionalism and stardom that sustains the family that the parents themselves did not experience.

So children can be appreciated, they must be given time. It’s not easy to stay abreast of games, stuff, and apps, but if you don’t know them, you won’t know your child. Of course, you can exercise your control and cut this part of the present out of your child’s life.

There are also threats associated with Some and gaming. Threats are much easier to deal with if you even understand something about the world where a child spends time. It’s easier to come up with solutions to things when you know what it’s all about.

Ignorance can lead to dullness.

Ignorance can lead to a rude attitude towards your own child. When the child explains MinecraftIt’s much easier to get excited about Creepers, Nether updates, and the op-servus they’re discovering if they understand the language a child speaks. If the whole world is a stranger, you may nullify one of the most important things for your child as “unnecessary roar”.

After an eight-hour workday, a parent who rolls his thumb on Insta or Twitter is otherwise left to complain about too much screen time for the child.

The author is an editor of HS Children’s News.

