I could have stayed in a twenty-square-meter boarding house for a week, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

Just in such weather, tourists get lost in the fell, I thought.

We were hiking along the Lemmenjoki gold route when suddenly a ghostly mist descended among us and forced us to stop. Even at the top of Jäkäläpää – more than 500 meters above sea level – the visibility was not many meters.

Only in Finland, I thought next. Only in Finland is it possible to fall at the mercy of the weather in the wilderness – and escape to the library!

In the world Nobody believes this, but at the top of Jäkäläpää there really is Finland’s most remote library: the Karhu-Korhonen Library. It was founded by a gold digger known as a hard numerator Yrjö “Bear” Korhonen in honor, and the Lemmenjoki digging team still takes care of the library.

I could have stayed in a twenty square board cabin for a week. The collection fit my literary taste perfectly: Hannu Salamaa, Alistair MacLeania, The Stairs of Information series, Bertolt Brecht, Selected Pieces, Rosa Liksomia, car and hunting magazines…

The fog dissipated too soon, but now I can say at the latest that I am one of those hamburgers that the Finnish library has saved from distress.

Profit flow has been a long one: when the French National Library became the world ‘s first library open to all in 1793, one was added to Vaasa the following year.

Environmental impactor Saara Kankaanrinta wrote recently in his column In Ilta-Sanomat, libraries had been a sharing economy even before the whole word had been invented: “You can’t afford them today, even if you were in poor Finland.”

For the traveler, libraries are practical attractions: when you stop by the information, you can get a moment of peace from the heat or the roar of the metropolis. But while New York’s Main Library or Dublin’s Trinity College Library are stunning, our Ode and National Library don’t turn pale alongside them.

On domestic trips however, my own favorites are the main libraries in Seinäjoki and Rovaniemi. The ensembles designed by Alvar Aalto are real monuments of open civil society.

The mountain library, maintained with the help of Karhu-Korhonen, is a logical part of the continuum that we can be proud of.

Compared to them, the pan-European castles, promenades and statues of warrior kings paved with colonial blood coins are sad to see.

The author is a writer, TV producer, and Madventures adventurer who admits to stealing Fanny Hill from the Park Library in 1987 – but also emphasizes that he returned it.