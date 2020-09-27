Before encountering gout, I had a clear idea: it was afflicted by 18th-century English nobles, whose faces were covered with deep red and woolly sideburns, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

Foot began to shatter. I didn’t remember knocking it anywhere. Through the evening and night, the pain deepened and deepened. The pain site became more precise: the base joint of the big toe. In the morning I was lucky to see a doctor, took off my shoe and sock, and diagnosed without any qualifications my ailment: gout. The doctor agreed with me. He wrote pills for the scene and said it would be easier on the third day. He was right.

­

Boniface VI and Samuel Colt had my disease died. The former popped as a pope for fifteen days, the latter designed and manufactured revolvers and prospered. Before encountering gout, I had a clear idea: it was afflicted by 18th-century English nobles whose faces were covered in deep red and woolly sideburns. They would march at their club from morning till night. For lunch, they enjoyed the broth, meat pie, mutton, toast and port wine from the vat.

Deviating from 18th century English nobles. I have never grown sideburns. I’m overweight, sixties and like to drink alcohol. I belong to several risk groups. I still considered the disease scene unfair.

Specifically this year I have consumed alcohol less than ever as an adult. I don’t pat myself very loudly on the back. I just haven’t had time to roar. There has been enough writing and other work every day. The family has had to be taken care of.

Outraged, I thought about my diet. I eat healthy. I would eat fish every day of the week, but practical reasons prevent it. Now I settle for five times a week. Fats are polyunsaturated.

Doctor handed the paper over the foods I had to avoid. Before reading the list, I knew what it would include: hard fats, cheeses, cream, white flour, bacon, red meat, stuffed cakes, and more. Did not contain any of these. It would have been easy for me to refrain from them, as I rarely ate them. Instead, beer, small fish – herring, vendace, sardines -, crustaceans, mussels, mushrooms, asparagus and offal were warned. So just about everything delicious.

I have eaten in my life the best lunch in Boccaccio-restaurant called Nice. The portion to be carried on the tray contained a seafood from the mound. All car tires had been seized from the Mediterranean. The fish and shellfish of the best dose of Boccaccio had been copied as such to the ban list for gout.

Kati and Kalle eat fish many times a week but not frantically. As I repaired the dishes after the fish lunch, I snapped the discarded fish skins from their plates. In this way I have done for twenty years. The taste of the fish condenses in the skin. They often also have a large amount of spices left in them.

My eyes bulged a bit as I read the ban on the gout list: fish skin. If I believed in God, I would consider this to be the personal fuck of the Almighty. Now it’s just a coincidence.

Gout should avoid purine. It is on the ban list foods a lot. I understand gout would be manageable with pills. However, I want to make my diet less healthy to avoid illness. The restaurant’m now on the corner at the table type who eat large fish and drink white wine.