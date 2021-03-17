Columns I asked Finns to recite the most comforting sentence they have ever heard – Here they are, and they say more than you could imagine

When another person pronounces just the right words at a tight moment, they can support the rest of their lives. It became clear when I asked Finns to send the words of consolation they heard, writes Maaret Kallio.

In the Refrigerator there are sandwiches.

Everything will be allright.

Life carries.

Let’s call. Always.

Towards the end of the year, I asked Finns to send important comfort phrases and stories behind them. To tell of phrases throughout life that have been particularly profitable, comforting, hopeful, or even drawn to light in the worst of darkness. Sentences of moments of comfort, care, and hope had been most strongly remembered.

With a single push, hundreds of responses came.

The responses contained countless sentences and stories of how the presence, deeds, or words of another had been drawn to the mind as living imprints even decades ago. Sentences were not just sentences, but said much more about the greater: everyday support, presence, being heard and seen, keeping one in mind. Not so, but above all, about love?

“ The change of perspective is of huge importance.

Consolation and the significance of one’s own existence as well as genuine caring were conveyed well in everyday sentences. Often, important phrases of comfort in life were not even related to difficult situations, but to caring in everyday life.

The sauna is warming up.

Come to us, I will make food for you and the children.

A safe journey, food waiting ready.

Above all, these everyday consolations conveyed touchingly that one felt that he was living in the mind of another as a separate person. Then the gentle one can reflect on what the other would need right now, not what I would like to give him.

There is a huge difference in the change of perspective. My heart brushed at the experience of the other thinking about the situation from my point of view and having wondered what might be just nice to me. The life-bearing everyday care was conveyed in consolation sentences in small deeds with a great message: I will keep you in my mind and take care of you. Caring experiences are a significant part of hope.

Like a single mother working as a nurse who had left a patch on the table for her young man: There are sandwiches in the refrigerator. It doesn’t matter if you don’t know your homework. Let’s then look at them together in the evening.

The child still remembered this text as an adult. Everyday cloths can be lived an entire life.

“ In a ruthless life situation, we need something other than nasal advice.

When you survive from morning to night, no need for more.

Breathe one at a time.

In the most gruesome twists and turns of life, words often want an end. There are no sentences or words that could solve another heavy feeling as light. Even saying it out loud had been extremely beautifully sympathetic to many and realizing their own pain.

In a ruthless life situation, we don’t need great solutions or nasal advice from others, but compassionate side-by-side. That my sorrow is quite true in your eyes, and cannot be blown away by words or advice. Even that can fix a little broken.

Even if the situation of the other could not be corrected or resolved, walking alongside is often the most valuable thing:

None of us can take your bad feeling away, but we can make sure you survive it.

“ It is very comforting to experience the safety of others.

No in consolation sentences of course, it is not just words. Central to the responses, what the other had communicated with the words or what the meaning of the words was. Mere words devoid of the power of deeds often remain distant, which is why consolation phrases were often associated with doing as well: making coffee, asking for a walk, or providing a place to sleep.

It is useless to sound cool if it is not visible in any way at the level of deeds or presence. On the other hand, it was also felt important to say silence so that one could linger peacefully together:

I can’t know at all how awful you feel. But I’m always by your side and I listen.

If one of the consolation phrases was important, then caring that the other is not alone. Especially in the face of vulnerable things or in harsh circumstances, everyone’s mind is sensitized to the presence of others. Great sorrows often brighten something central about the relationships around you.

It was also considered extremely valuable that the brisk one was also allowed to relax. It is very comforting to experience in the safety of others that one is allowed to surrender or breathe, and does not always cope with everything as a supporter.

I will continue here.

Now you don’t have to support anything.

The most important thing in an emergency is not to be left alone. That someone can always say the same thing over and over again that may have been remembered from the early years of life: It’s okay. Dad is here.

“ In the darkest darkness, it can be hard to remember that even light still has its place.

With consolation sentences it was also very often wanted to remind you that everything in life is temporary. As cliché as it may sound, many greatly appreciated the reminder that evil always goes by. In the darkest darkness, it can be hard to remember that even light still has its place.

Not so long nights that there are no days behind.

This too shall pass.

The mind often escapes beyond time. When the horror images were about to take over, many had memorized important words from a thought that calmed the distress of the future. Consolation was often found in being where we are now, we cannot know about the future. Therefore, as a sugar base:

Prepare too that everything will go well.