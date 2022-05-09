Columns I am said to be a strange old man because I also use the phone to make calls

We swore to write because we can’t talk anymore. There are risks involved.

When I turned 18, I got a shoebox-sized package from my mom and brother. When I opened it, the package started to brighten up. We lived in 1996, and inside the box was a hit product of the time: the Nokia 1610, the first cell phone of my life. I opened the Radiolinja subscription and started talking – and I haven’t stopped yet.

My friends think I’m a “weird old man”. Namely, I still call people – even completely unpredictably. I often call to take care of something, but I might rumble just to ask how it goes. I have been consistent in my business for 26 years.

“No one but me is called by my mother and you,” several say.

Once a month, a paper bill popped up from the radio line in the mailbox. It was a lot of money for a high school student, many hundred marks. Mom wondered about the money I was wasting on my cell phone. “This is a considered investment in friendship,” I replied.

Newly there was talk with co-workers about talking on the phone. It was revealed that surprisingly many people shy away from talking on the phone or even suffer from a telephone scare. I wonder what’s really creepy then.

The increase in written communication has been a relief to them. No more phone or pounding conversations! But neither is dialogue, eye contact, tones, nor emotions.

“ Written communication takes more time.

This has also been taken care of by the coronavirus pandemic that drove the knowledge workers to their homes. More and more communication situations are now handled in writing. Why? Is it because it would be more effective? Because that’s not it. Written communication takes more time and the number of misunderstandings increases. At a bad moment, the exact same message can be interpreted as reprehensible, at a better moment as neutral. It also increases the loneliness that affects up to one in four people in the work community, Helsinki Mission said recently research.

It, how much loneliness is around us is the responsibility of each of us. If talking on the phone feels too exotic, you can do something smaller: take care of it face to face instead of typing it, or respond nicely to a group of friends on a Whatsapp conversation. A small act can be really important to someone else.

The author is the forerunner of Helsingin Sanomat’s lifestyle editorial.