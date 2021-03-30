Columns I am a product of my generation and, therefore, I laughed Nunnuka-sketseille – There is a stopping to realize how little I understood

After the Sámi documentary, he understands that Finland’s apology is necessary, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

Last during the week there was a stir after the documentary Lost Boys was removed from Yle Areena – after it has been viewed more than 500 000 times. The film is a barren and distressing one to watch about the drug-ridden alley of Rovaniemi men in Southeast Asia.

The deletion was due to a decision of the National Audiovisual Institute (Kavi). In its view Lost Boys had to be banned from anyone under the age of 18, while Yle had considered the age limit to be 16 years.

Ilta-Sanomat’s crime reporter Rami Mäkinen wrote aptlythat ban instead Lost Boys should specifically be shown to anyone over the age of 16 in schools.

I am agree. At the same time, all Finnish schools should look at another recent documentary: Suvi Westin guided Eatnameamet – Our silent battle.

Eatnameamet describes colonialism in a way that frightens the Finnish majority: the oppression of the Sámi is not only our grim history, but also true in today’s Finland.

“ I’m laughing at a young age käkättänyt Nunnuka-sketseille.

Indigenous sovereignty, for example, is not realized, from where UN Human Rights Committee has criticized Finland.

The document was watching stopping to realize how little I knew about.

I am product of my generation. I’m laughing at a young age käkättänyt Nunnuka-sketseille and wondered why saamelaispuvusta being so precise.

I have been driving a snowmobile on Lake Inari around great Ukon Island and thought that it was not none of Uluru – is it not the Sami people in Finland, after all oppressed as badly as indigenous people in Australia.

But now I realize that Uluru and Ukonsaari are both strong symbols.

Climbing Uluru (formerly known as Ayers Rock) was banned after a long twist in 2019. The world’s largest monolith is sacred to the region’s anangu population.

Slightly After the climbing ban in Finland, it was suggested that the Sámi were sacred Äijih aka Ukonsaari should be left alone to ramp up and litter tourists.

Now Visit Inari transports tourists by water bus to see the impressive rocky island from a respectful distance, Metsähallitus unloaded the stairs it installed on the rocks and the island’s piers will be dismantled next summer.

“ The apology will provide an opportunity for better dialogue in the future.

They were good symbolic decisions. Symbols are important. Apologies are especially important to those who have been downplayed or even oppressed – and we just have to endure it, even if we do not understand it.

It does not follow from the apology “Totalitarianism of the protesters”, but an opportunity for better dialogue in the future. The same is true of relationships between individuals.

Hopefully Eatnameamet would now be seen by as many Finns as possible, as it would help to understand the Sámi issue much more – although the preparation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission described in the document seems inconsolable.

But you have to start somewhere. Official Finland could start with an apology, for example, for forced Finnishization, forced conversion, silence, land use, treatment of Sámi children in dormitories or outright racism.

All of them are facts, even if you don’t want to think terribly about them from Helsinki.

The author is a writer, TV producer and Madventures adventurer who learned the basics of Sámiism from his fighter couple as a novice in the Sodankylä guerrilla company.