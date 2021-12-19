Columns I agreed with Studio Brutal’s sketch character about the futility of the craft, but this fall made my mind change: We should all do the work

How great it would be to be a craftsman in one’s own life: a creative person who carries out his own passion projects, writes Mari Koppinen.

The most joyful my experience in the field of culture in 2021 was for me a play by Q Theater Me, the Craftsman. The complex included, for example, the hangar and Arja Saijonmaa, but above all a craft course with, among other things, the cloakroom and actor of the Kuopio City Theater Eero Ritala looking for themselves.

I don’t remember anything so liberating I experienced in the old days. The play was created by man and a crowd of people who are able to see the world from their very own point of view.

I can’t know what the craft would end up as a metaphor for, but it triggered my hernia.

Hobby is a fascinating densification of connotations. It is often thought of in a negative tone as fuss and tinkering. It is something that is being done, the Self is not being created but the model is being looked at.

It can also be the truest thing to do. The pursuit of perfect elf doors. Television entertainment programs – pottery competitions, cooking competitions, Master factor, Strömsö – fussing hard in the barrel.

Unlike the mixed-tech implementations of professional artists, crafts are always a business for enthusiasts. My egg cell products aren’t sold as works of art, and that’s exclusively right.

I am always hated crafts. During school, it seemed incredibly unnecessary and burdensome to pimp on waffle cloth things for which there were no posts. I was not convenient or fast, and the teacher laughed straight at my work. I decided I would never craft as an adult.

My contempt only deepened in the late 90s Studio Cruel, where the sketch character Touko-Pouko said what crafting is all about: shit it.

This fall, however, I ended up in a situation where I had to think about a side-by-side joint program. What can be done in bad weather indoors so that both children and adults can participate equally? With chores, you can always do chores!

The joint process was fun to take. What mattered was not what was done but what was done. Crafts are also a tool for education and therapy.

When combining in my head my own successful crafting experience and the all-time crafting course at Q-Theater, my conclusion was that maybe I should change my attitude anyway.

Maybe we should all be worth it. How great it would be to be a craftsman in your own life. Not necessarily a craftsman who enjoys eggs, but a creative person who carries out his own passion projects.

Let my motto for next year be: I craft, so I exist.