Columns Hungary, flirting with Russia, is pushing itself further and further away from the EU

Hungary’s EU money is now really under threat. The Commission’s letter to Poland, which has helped Ukraine, has not yet been sent.

Hungary Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, had a day to go before the parliamentary elections said the commission would start an inquiry into whether EU budget money paid to Hungary has been jeopardized by the country’s corruption.

Von der Leyen said it in EU language: the Commission is sending a letter of notification to Hungary launching the rule of law mechanism.

The culmination may be that the Commission suspends the payment of EU aid to Hungary if the country is unable to demonstrate compliance with EU core values. the rule of law. That is to say, that the public authorities always act within the limits set by law and are subject to the control of independent and impartial courts.

Funds freezing would be a drastic decision, but it is now a very possible outcome for Hungary. The other Member States can decide by a qualified majority, ie no single Member State can help Hungary and block the decision.

It will take months to move to this point, and in the meantime Hungary will have to appear as a victim many more times. The government considers the action taken by the Commission to be a punishment for the “wrong” election result: Fidesz, the Hungarian ruling party took another hefty election victory.

Brussels has become a useful enemy for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. At worst, Hungary could protest, for example, by slowing down EU sanctions decisions.

But What is happening to Poland, which has also been to blame for EU countries because of the strangeness of its judiciary? A vague disciplinary board has dismissed the country’s judges and raised questions about whether the courts are no longer independent.

The Commission has not yet sent a letter of notification to Poland. Poland has gained the sympathy of other EU countries after opening its borders to Ukrainian refugees and being clearly against Russia, which cannot be said of the Hungarian government flirting with Vladimir Putin.

Poland has promised to make the changes the EU wants to make the judiciary more independent, but so far only promises have been made.

The Commission is in a difficult position. The crumbling of the rule of law should not be overlooked, but the EU needs Poland – even more so if Hungary turns more and more to Russia and does not stay on the EU’s front.

The author is an HS correspondent in Brussels.