Columns How to make a revolutionary cultural product that will revolutionize the entire market? Worth a look at the model from the developers of Monkey Island

The gaming community has been ecstatic when news of the sequel to the beloved game series came to light.

“My name is Guybrush Threepwood and I want to be a pirate! ”

With these words begins The Secret of Monkey Island (1990), one of the most beloved games in history. In it, the name character Guybrush adventures and solves puzzles in the fictional Caribbean islands.

The game revolutionized the style in which adventure games were made. There were no sudden deaths, the solutions were fun and insightful. The sequel became even more popular than one, and game creator Ron Gilbert became a demigod.

More sequels have been made later, but Gilbert was no longer involved.

In April the game world was shaken by news that we have not told us in Hesar: the Monkey Islands will continue, this year.

Two things in particular confused the joy of the gaming community. Return to Monkey Island continue where the first two games of the story left off. And there are Gilbert on the sticks again.

But why were the original Monkey Islands so awesome that they are still remembered and played? What did Gilbert do right?

One the answer is found on Youtube The Making of Monkey Island (2020). Fan documentary was released in honor of the 30th anniversary of the first game. Former employees of Lucasarts, which published the Monkey Islands, have been interviewed.

Lucasarts was originally the Lucasfilm Games. Founded in 1982, the company was a small division of the media empire of George Lucas, who created the Star Wars saga.

“ There was virtually no result pressure.

The premises were located on the huge farms of Lucas, Skywalker Ranch in California. Lunch was enjoyed at the Victorian mansion, followed by a stroll.

There was a lot of freedom and practically no pressure on the results. Team leader Gilbert occasionally stopped by and told us what was needed. Co-ideation sessions were common.

In the company there was a culture where one’s own game ideas were briefly scratched on paper and the paper was recycled from one colleague to another, feedback was sought and discussed. Such a patch too Monkey Island started to move.

Game designer Dave Grossman sums up the documentary as follows:

“I didn’t realize how much freedom we had until later when I was in other jobs.”

The author is the news manager of HS.