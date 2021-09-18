Columns Hey, are we flying again? And you don’t have to pay anything for emissions

On Wednesday On July 24, 2019, the record was broken. Air traffic next The Flightradar24 site saidthat more than 225,000 flights had been flown during the day.

There were more than 20,000 planes in the air at one time.

Flightradar24 live maps and statistics are excited to follow. The curve for commercial flights makes a zigzag: on weekdays you get up and on weekends you come down.

The real decent drop then occurred at the end of March 2020, when coronary infections spread – just with the passengers on the planes, by the way.

That dip is now coming to an end.

Multi has stayed in Finland for a year and a half, longer than ever. It would be nice to get somewhere again.

Photos from weekend trips to Europe are returning to Finland. Finnair and travel agencies say that flights are bought almost to the previous model. Autumn vacations are approaching. Rome! London! Berlin! Then the Christmas holiday: the Canaries! Thailand!

How quickly do we go back to the old days?

Air transport carbon dioxide emissions warm the climate. Between 1990 and 2005, they grew by almost 80% in Europe alone and continue to grow. Emissions from international air traffic departing from Finland have increased enormously in the 21st century.

The pandemic was only a temporary disruption.

Flying is incomprehensibly cheap. A one-way ticket to Southern Europe can cost as little as dinner on arrival.

That’s because international air transport is supported more than any other travel. Commercial airlines do not have to pay excise duty on fuel. Foreign tickets are not subject to VAT.

In Europe, flight tax breaks are estimated to exceed € 25 billion a year.

The air passenger does not have to pay anything for the emissions. Few bother to compensate for them themselves.

In May, the government made a decision in principle to reduce climate emissions from aviation. The goal is to drop them from the 2018 level by 15 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2045.

In other words, in 27 years, only half.

For example, Sitra demands that air traffic departing from Finland will no longer heat the climate in 2050. Price control, ie ending the tax exemption for aviation fuel, would help here.

And much more convenient train connections to Europe.

The author is the editor of the HS Monthly Supplement.