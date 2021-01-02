Columns Greens and basic Finns are seen as the extremes of the political segment, but why do they approach each other in their approach to coronary vaccine?

The extremes may be linked by the questioning of authorities.

This week The first people in Finland have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Released in December HS-Gallup Supporters of basic Finns, 40% of whom would not take the vaccine, and supporters of the Greens, 24% of whom would not take the vaccine, were the most critical of the vaccine. Proponents of other parties were clearly less reluctant.

Greens and basic Finns are considered to be the extremes of the political segment: Greens are educated, urban and liberal women, Basic Finns are less urban, less educated and conservative men. Why are they approaching each other about the vaccine?

Riikka Purra, Vice President of Basic Finns, told HS that Basic Finns “are perhaps more critical of coercion and top-down obligations”. As an alternative to society’s norms, the green movement was also originally built. Do extremists face each other in suspicion of authorities?

This the division appears in the United States. There, their children are left unvaccinated by Christian conservatives who spread conspiracy theories about state coercion, as well as organic-conscious liberals who suspect traditional medicine. The groups are united by suspicion of the state and trust in the individual. As a result, measles has spread both in the U.S. Bible Zone and in West Coast cities.

According to the Green Party Secretary Veli Liikanen, a better explanation for the relative reluctance of green voters to vaccine is age. Green voters are young people for whom covid-19 is not as dangerous as parents, and young people are unlikely to think they are among the first to be vaccinated.

“The Green’s authority criticism is not directed at medicine, but at a consumer society that is unsustainable in terms of natural resources,” says Liikanen.

However, there are no similarities between the US and Finnish vaccine critiques. Last autumn, conspiracy theories spread in Finnish yoga and new age circles, according to which the coronavirus is not true. And when postdoctoral researcher Johanna Nurmi found out the reasons for the vaccine critique of Finns a couple of years ago, he told Yle one reason for the effort to live an “organic, peaceful and simple life”. For example, children want to be allowed to get sick in peace at home and not be sent to kindergarten by vaccination.

This makes you wonder in what matters the political thirst in Finland could turn into a circle. Would questioning the authorities, emphasizing individuality, and criticizing efficiency be things where some Greens and basic Finns could sometimes find each other?

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.