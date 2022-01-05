Columns Getting sick with a corona reminded me of how much security another person brings – When one is weak, we can learn from the bird plow

When a person becomes ill or the forces fail for some other reason, it is possible to change the pull, as in the case of a bird plow, leadership, writes Maaret Kallio.

I’ll give right away top warning word. I am writing this text in my corona, in the aftermath of many days of illness and quarantine. My thinking seems to cut off the traces of the disease as sharply as the foamy pudding.

So we have to write about the swamp where I stand right now. I trust you, reader: even a little more fragile can express themselves safely.

“ More and more are now in the same situation. Sick, weak and in need.

The situation is not not at all tragic, and not even shocking, just annoying. After a long and dark autumn, the long-awaited Christmas holiday turned into a discipline of two hard sizes: quarantine and corona. The holiday plans were supplanted by an elephant perched on his chest, a cough tearing his lungs, and a pain plaguing his muscles.

When the whole family is in quarantine when both parents are ill, the jokes are sometimes scarce. Even in basic health, the disease has been amazingly severe, despite vaccinations.

The relief was created by the fact that we had not had time to expose anyone more fragile or at risk. In addition, we were lucky to get sick in safety, to feel insecure in the shelters of our own home.

Friends posted a message and asked for help. Every day someone close asked for well-being. The neighbor brought freshly baked Christmas cakes to the door, and the forest surrounding the house provided room to breathe.

There was a situation then Korona or otherwise vulnerable, in difficult moments have their own laws. When forces and capabilities run out, the need for security raises its head in a special way. It is still easy to threaten self-confidence and assert one’s own abilities, but when sick, hurt or in a fragile stage of life, one becomes painfully aware that one cannot always cope on one’s own.

Attitude does not cure illness, and pain does not obey battle shouts.

Intermittent incapacity is a natural part of humanity, not a misconception of any kind. Our helplessness makes us more sensitive to others. As one’s own ability declines, the need for others becomes more pronounced.

It also makes us more vulnerable: when we are sick, our mental skin becomes thinner. Then you can feel your breath, and shouting or slapping cannot be tolerated, even as a word.

If something is important, it is that you have to be safe at a weak moment. Sick, hurt, broken, or hopeless, every person needs another person around them. A security that keeps you protected until your own psychic skin and body are again more resilient to receive the winds of the world. You have to be protected by another person – not protected from another.

“ As in the case of the bird plow, it is time to change leadership.

After one forces for one reason or another deceive, the traction is subject to change like a bird’s-eye leadership. The tip must be avoided. Responsibility can never be weighed on just one’s wings, but varying according to strength and endurance.

It is comforting and hopeful that most of us are capable of compassion and gentleness at the second vulnerability. When the other becomes weak, our deepest instincts guide us to help. It creates security.

Nothing in uncertainty protects like a secure connection to other people.