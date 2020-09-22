Columns Germany does not want to return to hard containment, even though the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic rises – now mask obstruction extended

According to the German health minister, different actions would have been taken in the spring if the information about the virus had been the same as it is now.

­

I was startled From the saying of a familiar person living in Finland: I wish you could live a normal life again soon. After all, life has been very normal here in Berlin lately, I thought. Schools, shops, restaurants and gyms are full of people – you can even get to the theater.

The use of a face mask is mandatory in shops and on public transport, but I have become accustomed to it so that I no longer count it as an abnormal life. The feeling of normalcy is further enhanced by the fact that the weather is still summery. If you want to go out to eat, there are plenty of terrace options.

Coronavirus infections the number in Germany has grown rapidly since September. The highest number of new infections is now relative to the population in Berlin and Bavaria, especially in Munich.

These are also dear destinations for Finns, which some are planning to go on during the autumn holidays. It now seems that those returning from Germany are subject to a quarantine call in Finland during the autumn holidays. The figures already exceeded the agreed limit over the weekend: there are now 26.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany in the last two weeks.

In Germany, as in Finland, younger age groups now have the highest number of new infections – in Berlin, especially those under 30 years of age. Private parties and unobtrusive bars are common places for infections to spread.

The number of cases and deaths, on the other hand, has not increased dramatically. In Germany, the number of intensive care units reserved for covid-19 patients has now been reduced. More than 9,000 intensive care units are available.

September at the beginning, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that based on what is now known, the spring would have done otherwise. According to Spahn, the closure of barber shops and shops or the ban on visiting care facilities should not have been taken. He raised the use of masks and safety intervals to the forefront of the virus.

The mask is uncomfortable, but the social and economic cost of the brackets is unbearable. In the spring, the brackets came first and the masks only after them.

The general closures of schools and kindergartens in Germany are now to be avoided until the very end. One way of tightening up measures in Germany is to extend the mask ban. On Monday, it was announced that the mask obligation is in force in Munich in public places as well as outdoors.

The author is HS’s Berlin correspondent.