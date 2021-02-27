Columns Genocide does not require killing

On Thursday, the Dutch parliament defined the persecution of Xinjiang as a third genocide. Is the situation so bad already?

Many swallowed when the United States in January defined Xinjiang’s Uighur persecution as genocide. It is known that in western China, in Xinjiang, at least a million people have been taken to concentration camps.

But that genocide?

The United States was soon followed. This week, first the Canadian and then the Dutch parliament defined the persecution of Xinjiang as genocide.

Is the situation in Xinjiang already so bad? Or is the definition of persecution genocide political and grossly exaggerated?

In the imagination genocide is associated with Nazis and extermination camps.

But images must now be set aside. What is essential in genocide is intended to destroy a group of people in whole or in part.

This was defined in the 1948 UN Convention. The word itself genocide had only been created a few years earlier. It was invented by a Polish Jew Raphael Lemkin.

The UN definition lists five conditions, of which: any fulfillment can mean genocide. Of course, killing is one of them.

But the conditions also include “causing severe physical or mental injury to members of the group”. It may also be “the deliberate deterioration of the living conditions of a group with the intention of causing its physical destruction, either in whole or in part”.

The fourth point is about deliberate lowering the birth rate.

Genocide can therefore take place without killing – the Finnish legal language itself uses the clumsy term genocide.

Agreement to prevent genocide was adopted in December 1948 and entered into force in January 1951. The first action was brought to Paris in December of that year.

It accused the United States of genocide.

The lawsuit was carefully drafted. The title of the 237-page lawsuit was We Charge Genocide, and accused the U.S. government of genocide of blacks.

Behind the lawsuit were veterans of the black civil rights movement. The most legendary name was W. E. B. Du Bois (1868–1963), who had been advancing the cause of blacks since the beginning of the 20th century.

The main argument of the lawsuit was simple: the U.S. government did not prevent the killing of blacks and participated in it itself. “Once upon a time, a lynching tool was a rope. Now it’s a police bullet. … We present evidence that the killing of blacks has become a code of conduct in the United States, ”the lawsuit wrote.

The lawsuit presented 152 cases in which incompetent blacks had been killed in the United States by police or crowds without being prevented from doing so. The United States was also accused of deliberately deteriorating living conditions, leading to the untimely deaths of blacks.

Actor and singer Paul Robeson submitted an application to the United Nations Representative in New York and William L. Patterson In Paris in December 1951. The lawsuit had no chance, and the perpetrators knew it.

The document was not officially registered by the UN and was never processed. The civil rights movement was strengthening, but communist persecution intensified even faster.

Much of the signatories were fiery red communists. The Soviet Union awarded Robeson the Stalin Prize in 1952, and the following year Robeson composed the undisputed genocide Joseph Stalin after the death of the song To You, My Dear Comrade.

Even the most influential black civil rights organization, NAACP, which Du Bois had been founding in 1901, did not support the lawsuit.

That does not mean that the action had no grounds for being treated as a genocide. The irony is that now the United States has returned to the original definition of the 1948 agreement.