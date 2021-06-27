Columns Gender can affect the effectiveness of medicines, and more information is needed

The male gender has long been overrepresented in drug trials.

Girls and boys develop at different rates, and women and men also age differently. On average, women live longer but are often more fragile and poorer in old age than men of their age.

Diseases do not treat gender equally: there are differences in incidence, symptoms and disease outcomes.

For example, men under the age of 75 have a double risk of stroke compared to women. There are gender-specific cancers, and depression and memory disorders appear to be more common in women than in men.

Male sex has long been over-represented in both clinical trials and pre-human preclinical trials, studies have shown.

It is a problem because the bodies of women and men – or females and males – can react to products in different ways. If the effects have been studied mainly in men, the drug may cause surprises in women. At the same time, products that could work well specifically for women are completely eliminated early on.

Fortunately, gender bias has improved somewhat in recent years.

Drug research There are several reasons for skew. One has been the desire to protect women of childbearing age and future generations. Another reason is that fluctuations in female hormone levels cause research to have their own twists.

When women are included in the studies, participants are often tested at the beginning of the follicular phase of the menstrual cycle, when sex hormone levels are at their lowest, an international research team pointed out in a study of sports medicine. in his article In the British Journal of Sports Medicine in 2016.

In real life, however, the effects of estradiol and progesterone cannot be minimized as cleverly as in studies.

Thus, there are indications that the effectiveness of antidepressants, for example, may vary at different stages of the menstrual cycle. The same is true postpartum, causing hormone levels to change dramatically.

In addition deliveries can be affected much later on, how a woman’s body responds to medication, Canadian professor Liisa Galea, who has long studied the effects of motherhood, has pointed out.

Gender-related factors cannot be eliminated from drug research. Instead, more information is needed about them so that we can all live as healthy as possible.

The author is the science editor of HS.