The selectivity of world openness dawned on me in the late 1990s, when a Chinese student got a place to study from a well-known American student, writes Mari Manninen.

My friend wanted to go on a honeymoon with her husband to the United States or Australia. But of course it didn’t work out.

It was not a time of pandemic, but of last fall.

My Finnish friend’s husband is from Benin, and for a man, like a huge part of the world’s citizens, traveling abroad is mostly a dream. Their leisure travel is constantly reminiscent of the momentary pandemic terror of Western man: the borders are not opening. Feels like you can’t get anywhere!

When goes to consulting firm Henley to the passport index site, can test how many countries a Finn in normal times will slip around only. The reading is 188. A Finn needs to apply for a visa before traveling to only 38 destinations.

Beninians are required to apply for visas to 164 countries.

Finland’s passport is fourth in the Henley index, ahead of Japan, Singapore and South Korea and Germany in shared third place. Benin is ranked 81st. The last on the list is Afghanistan.

If a Finn has to apply for a visa for something, he or she will almost certainly be granted it. For Beninians and many other residents of poorer countries, obtaining a tourist visa to the West is a rare treat. There is a fear in the West that an African or Asian will not return to their homeland.

Even in their homeland of Africa, a Beninian needs a visa to more countries than a Finn. In Africa, there is a bitter debate about this favoring of Westerners: we discriminate against ourselves.

Think about it, Finnish, if you were told that you would never be able to visit further from Sweden and Estonia. Should a huge whim sneak into Berlin, shoot at Greece, or come up with some weirdest tricks to go to Thailand?

The selectivity of world openness dawned on me in the late 1990s when a Chinese student got a place to study from a well-known American scholar. The acquaintance raised money for studies with his family, studied his good English better and passed the necessary language exams. The United States did not issue a visa, probably because the acquaintance was unmarried. It was a common reason for refusal of entry at the time. After all, she could have found a husband in the United States and stayed there.

It was filled with study dreams.

Today, the United States and many other Western countries welcome students and tourists from affluent China. Last year, for example, more than 90 percent of the visas processed at the Finnish Embassy in Beijing were approved.

But even the Chinese aren’t just about to fly to the world: They still have to apply for visas to 152 countries, and some have to be interviewed when applying for visas. Where do you live when you travel? What are your exact travel plans? Is there enough money?

I I have never had to be examined when applying for a tourist visa, but I am a member of the Free World Gold Pig Club.

I no longer have to scare up pandemic time. Then I linger again without hindrance around the world.