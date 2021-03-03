Columns Fist finally hit the table: Nirsok’s epoch fan qualifies for a domestic 1950s spy thriller

Until three years ago, it seemed that there was no domestic almost historical epoch series in the lands. But now it is, writes journalist Sanna Kangasniemi.

Thence is now three years since I missed this in the same column domestic quality epoch.

I watched The Crownin another season and I longed: “Such a well-done, historically almost true epoch series also causes a little longing. Think if there was money and know-how in Finland to do such a thing. ”

Well hallelujah both sit and piece, now it’s done! A well-done, historically almost true domestic epoch series has been born! Work and cheer!

I’m not proud of my pessimism, but instead quite insanely happy about the unexpected turn of things.

The miracle is called Fist, a spy thriller set in Helsinki in 1955. The ten-part series is currently being shown on MTV3, the entire series can be seen on C More. The Crownin The level of the series is not, of course, not, but very well like the Swedish Time is ours -an sweetness.

That is a relief.

I know I’m very naughty when it comes to epochs. It is because if such family saws as Dynasty, Colbyt or Falcon Crest not counting, the epoch has always been my most wonderful telly.

It has been more than gratifying to see how, in particular, almost certain historical TV series have become downright fashion genres.

The fact that an almost true epoch can, at best, also teach – or guide you to learn more about history – I no longer dare say.

I understand that television receiving inspiration learning is kept simple, clod.

So I don’t under any circumstances Fists while watching googled interesting more information about Porkkala, take it away from me. As a civilized, I already knew everything in advance.

If the excellence of the actors (including Emmi Parviainen, Jonna Järnefelt, Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Olavi Uusivirta) is not calculated, condenses Fist the subtlety of not having to look past.

The scenes and milieus are constructed so that they do not slump. They have everything you need for emotion and appearance. Ok, 1950’s New York wasn’t quite there, but I forgot about it already.

Looking towards happiness can also be summed up. It is a lace-up of a white cotton sheet in a bed in Supo’s secret contour.

The feel of a strong cotton sheet in the old days: a historical fact in that as well as that Kekkonen was elected president in 1956.