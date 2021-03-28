Columns Finns are either very stupid or very smart with movement restrictions

The corona pandemic has shown that the belief in Finnish authority is a mere myth, writes Annamari Sipilä in his column.

Annamari Sipilä­

Always as I stand alone in the empty traffic lights waiting for the light to change from red to green, I recall a British historian I met who mumbled the initiative of the Finns. He described Finns as an authoritarian people who lack the will to lead.

I smiled politely, albeit diagonally, but secretly took it upon myself. The meeting left a wound that always opens at traffic lights. Am I kindly waiting for green because I believe too much in authority? Or is my obedience to the law rather an indication that I am thinking with my own brain and I am not able to be dictated and led by any professor or occasional companion?

At the latest the corona pandemic has shown that the belief in Finnish authority is a mere myth. The Finn does not want to believe the regulations of those in power – let alone recommendations – even if questioning and rebellion would endanger his own life.

From Britain’s point of view, the Finnish debate on restrictions on movement and masking is like from another planet. In Finland, the constitution, purpose and justice are specifically discussed and twisted. In Britain and many other European countries, the marching order has been second for more than a year: the government dictates and the people obey. If a people mugs something, it doesn’t fall behind the mask.

“Why can’t Finns just do as they should?” snorted a foreigner acquaintance a couple of days ago.

It amused. Finns, those pandemic rebels.

But what exactly is “as it should be”?

Outside it is difficult to decide whether the Finnish pandemic should be admired or mourned.

Are Finns heroes of democracy who do not rectify the rule of law even in the midst of a crisis? Or do crisis management get stuck in a bird’s eye view when it comes to crawling on a national lifeline? Either we Finns are very smart and alert. Or we are very short-sighted and stupid.

Finland has had its first pandemic year living in a straightforward idyll from an international point of view. It has been possible to stay in cottages and travel at home, have coffee with acquaintances, sit in restaurants, shop in malls, wear karaoke bars and visit a hairdresser.

At the same time, in England, for example, there is already a month-long hangover at home. Restrictions on movement are commonplace. Acquaintances are not allowed, and you do not travel outside. Mask obsession is a matter of course. It is pointless to try to shop, bus or underground without a face shield. Now, as vaccinations progress, the restrictions are slowly beginning to be released. If all goes well, it will return to “normal” by Midsummer.

Britain is, of course, a large country that can also accommodate many restriction critics and masked rebels. Many of them are more right than the Conservative government, and in their own opinion also more right. But unlike the multi-party system of Finnish decision-makers, the British government does not have to listen to government partners or the opposition. The vast majority in the lower house ensures that the corona laws go through. And even the prime minister Boris Johnson even if it imposes interest rate restrictions only in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland cannot draw their own line.

The British often boast of their fear of authority and unwavering freedoms. However, the pandemic, together with the bipartisan system, has led to the victory of authority: self-judgment is not allowed in order to achieve the common good. At the same time, Finland has lived almost as desired in Finland, which believes in authoritarian authority. My own judgment has guided my own doing. Now that things should be limited, there is no flexibility in my own judgment. Help, oh authority.