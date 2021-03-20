Saturday, March 20, 2021
Columns Finnish small investors could prevent takeovers and influence management remuneration if they wished. In Sweden, this is already being done, writes HS Vision editor Merja Saarinen.

March 20, 2021
Although the holdings of individual investors are often small, together they could have a big influence, writes Merja Saarinen, editor of HS Vision.

Reddit investors waved the stock market early in the year by manipulating prices. They showed that by joining forces, even small investors can make a significant difference.

These somek rebels moved on the frontiers of legality, but small investors could also exercise big power legally and directly affect the operations of companies. This has not yet been understood in Finland.

