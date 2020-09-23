Columns Finland’s sports success is better now than ever – and more is coming, but not by running around the track

“Finn top sports are in crisis. ”

“The achievements of the past years will never be achieved again.”

“In the 1970s, we practiced harder and better and that’s why success came.”

Such hochems are often heard. I’m confused. And pretty much disagree. More specifically, I completely disagree. In part, the arguments are full of bunnies.

But: if the word “Olympic” is added in front of top sports, the claims are more true. If Olympic medals are a measure of the success of top sports, we are deep in summer sports in particular.

But then you also have to speak in the right terms.

If top sports are considered more widely, Finns do much better than in the 1970s or 1980s.

In this way: World Cup gold has been won three times in hockey. In the 1970s, there was a dream of a World Cup bronze that was never obtained. There are already several Finnish NHL champions and almost daily news about Finnish players scoring goals in NHL bowls is reported.

In football, Finland has survived the European Championship final for the first time. There are three Finnish players who have won the Champions League trophy. In the 1970s or 1980s, the then European Cup could not even dream of Finnish players in the finals.

Basketball was played in the sequel to the European Championship finals and Susijeng has become a concept. Lauri Markkanen has established itself in the NBA league and several Finnish players play in European leagues.

Floorball had never been heard of in recent years. Now we win world championships.

In golf, Finns go on professional tours, in formulas there have been world championships, in snowboarding trophies, in tennis winning a doubles grand slam tournament, in figure skating success … The list could go on for a long time and there would not even be a need to mention e-athletes.

Is so the Olympic success above all? That is the reason for setting up working groups or considering the inclusion of top-level sports in the law.

Already a boxing legend Muhammad Ali named 1960 Olympic gold as his toughest achievement. In many sports, it still is, but in hockey, for example, the NHL championship drives ahead of the Olympic victory – at least in the minds of the players.

If Finland won the hockey Olympic gold, some of our people would be completely confused – on the market in capital letters. But with regard to other Olympic victories, it would be hard to imagine a similar celebration.

Almost all current Finnish success sports are not Olympic sports, so the comparison is a bit pointless. But two Olympic sports are compared: golf and the 10,000-meter run. I argue that golf is seen as a Finnish Olympic champion or a winner of a major tournament, such as the British Open, rather than the next Finnish 10,000m Olympic champion or even a European champion.

There is not necessarily any current Finnish professional, such as Sami Välimäki debut at the US Open showed, but that may well be the case – there is suction in the sport beyond business executives or laid – back enthusiasts. In contrast, for long-distance running, talents are not sought on a very broad front.

This is how it goes, even though the highlights of the bench sport of my own youth were Lasse Virénin olympic gold runs and still not much enthusiastic about golf.

Why should I still apply for endurance running, for example? It’s pretty numbing to run around the track and practice mostly alone.

In addition, the results are always compared to those made in the 1970s, though not. What was allowed then is no longer. If 3,000 meters of obstacles Topi Raitanen would be allowed all the same as it was in the 1970s, one can only guess what kind of exercises he would be able to do and what the level of achievement would be.

So why apply for golf, hockey, football or floorball? Or strongly growing frisbee golf?

Simply because interests change. Opportunities to practice team sports, for example, are also better than in previous years. Especially the 1995 World Hockey World Championship gold caused such a severe puddle boom that there was hardly any municipal or city council that would have crammed the ice rink project.

Football can now be practiced in good conditions even in winter. Previously, there was a bubble hall with sand fields here and there. The first football hall was completed in 1981 in Lahti – Lahti Kuusysi won the Finnish championship the following year. This is quite descriptive of the importance of conditions for both success and the attractiveness of the species.

What from all this we learn? At least a big question can be asked: why in a miracle should one always succeed in the same species?

If you are competing in the Olympics in Tokyo next year, you should be prepared for the fact that the best athlete in Finland is Lizzie Armanto. He is currently ranked fiveth in the Olympic rankings. The sport is a skateboarding park race.