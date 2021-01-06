Columns Finland’s choice of fighter again falls into a turning point

The decision on Finland’s new fighter is difficult for the government: to make a decision now on 10 billion fighters and 10 billion euros in operating costs in the midst of the all-time economic crisis.

Finland is an exceptionally interesting partner country for the United States, Britain, Sweden and France this year. Finland is in stores and chooses fighters for ten billion euros.

The acquisition of fighters is huge not only for Finland but also for arms dealers. The deal is an agreement between the states, and therefore more guests could be expected to come to Finland to speed up decision-making.

The board of Sanna Marin (sd) selects the fighter from five quite different offers. The choice weighs on the whole, one part of which is the political relationship linked to trade.

When Finland made fighter deals 30 years ago, was ravaged by a great upheaval. The Soviet Union had collapsed, and the Hornets tied Finland to the United States and to the West faster than EU membership and the euro. The American machine is no longer begged, it is more a matter of choice.

Even now, the acquisition comes at a time of great upheavals. The rise of China, the threat of Russia, and the destruction of the credibility of U.S. security policy swept the game of great power into a new position. Europe must take care of its own security.

The pandemic has slowed the fighter project – and plunged the world into a financial crisis. In the midst of the crisis, every euro weighs. Merchants know the pressures to delay purchases, which blows the air off offers. But how to assess the political dimension of the fighter trade?

A close relationship with the United States is still valuable. On the other hand, by choosing a Swedish or joint European fighter, Finland is creating thousands of European defense industry jobs in a market that Finland wants to strengthen for security policy reasons.

Europe’s common defense policy and defense industry are undergoing a transformation. Finland is likely to make its last such giant investment alone, which does not eliminate the need to assess future partnerships, information exchange and access to data. Coronavirus time emphasizes security of supply.

Even in domestic politics fighter acquisition hits a turning point.

The decision is difficult: to decide now on the EUR 10 billion fighters and the EUR 10 billion operating costs in the midst of an all-time crisis. On the other hand, the decision is also sealed in the government by the Left Alliance and the Greens. The front could not be wider.

The opposition supports the government and can rejoice that it does not bear the political price for the decision.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.