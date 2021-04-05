Columns Finland, which has been hit by the crisis, is seeking psychological protection from the jungle of streets

Lawfulness also has its downsides, but psychohistory is just one explanation for corona mixing.

In Germany Erik Erikson, a psychoanalyst born and living in the 20th century, is known as the father of psychohistory. When the Nazis began burning Sigmund Freud’s books in the 1930s, Erikson fled to the United States. After the end of World War II, he drafted a memorandum for the U.S. Reconstruction Planning Committee. Erikson wrote that in a crisis, every nation regresses and does so in its own way: when danger threatens, societies seek refuge from the feelings of their birth history and relive them.

Could this also apply to Finland in a coronavirus crisis?

Of course not. We differ from others in that here the crisis is not dealt with by emotion but by reason. The government honors detailed laws and regulations for night, which were then shredded by the opposition and jurists on the grounds of reason. The limits, articles, regulations and guidelines of the authority and competence are explained to the public. Politicians, experts and officials speak legal words in complicated sentences on a note that Franz Kafkak would be jealous of. The people watch in home stands what kind of section of the deep blood of the system bursts.

Looking at all this, an elderly and already a little tired Governor, Wibelius, comes to mind. Let’s go Lieutenant Stool in the stories During the Finnish War in the early 19th century, the Russians occupied Finland and their commanders threatened to evict the families of Finnish soldiers from their homes. Governor Wibelius settles on the crossbars. The claim is illegal because the law prohibits punishment of relatives and Russia has promised to respect the country’s laws. The argument bites, the commander gives up, and Runeberg’s poem culminates in the governor’s declaration: “The law, born before me, also remains after me.”

Runeberg’s role model was Olof Wibelius, the governor of Savo, who remained in occupied Kuopio in the spring of 1808, and wrote with the Russian chief. Albert Edelfelt immortalized him at the beginning of the years of oppression in 1899 on a painting, copies of which have hung on the wall of many Finnish judges. In the same year, Edvard Isto also grabbed a paintbrush, in the painting of which a Russian double-headed eagle is trying to deprive a Finnish girl of a law book.

Law was Finland’s security in the 19th century, and perhaps that is why we are now seeking security from it. For decision-makers, it is the only possible backrest, as correspondingly the greatest threat is if political decision-making becomes politicized. The voter can, of course, ask whether politics should not be political and then meet at the ballot box. It is not an argument that works in Finland, but rather exacerbates the irresponsible blasphemy of rationality.

However, legalism also has its downsides. By applying Erikson, it can also be a regression at the time of danger. While we are rationally advancing from the surface, psychology is also feeling a recession in which the childhood landscape is stuck in such a way that a sense of security is sought by indulging in endless small details and resolving them seems to be the key to the whole crisis.

Psychohistory there is only one explanation for the corona mix. It may be, of course, that the government does not distinguish big things from small ones, or that experts are consulted too late in drafting legislation, or that ministers have no grip on their parties. In any case, it seems that the Wibeliuses of our time are tangling in their wires.

Speakers who share details become distant and bureaucratic, and motivating leadership disappears. Officials and experts are not bothered by this – their chairs do not swing and they do not have to think about whether anyone understands what they are saying. But for policymakers, this can be a bigger problem: they have to redeem the support of citizens on a regular basis.

Whatever the reason, if I were a minister, I would quickly hire at least one ordinary-speaking assistant. The rising support of basic Finns is a storm warning to the government: behind the clauses, people must come forward and speak clearly to the people.

The author is Professor of Communication at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.